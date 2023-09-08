The city of Helena is scheduled to close Neill Avenue between Fuller Avenue and Last Chance Gulch Monday through Thursday for road maintenance.

According to a city news release, right turns will not be allowed onto Neill Avenue from Last Chance Gulch.

The intersection of Front Street and Neill Avenue will also be closed, and 13th Street should be used to access businesses on Front Street.

The work is weather dependent.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the news release states. "Thank you in advance for affording the crew ample room to safely perform this work."

Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the Helena Transportation Department at (406) 447-1566.

Street closure information can be found at https://www.helenamt.gov/infrastructure-projects/.