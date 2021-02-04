Helena native wins in 'Jeopardy!' debut

Helena native and Kalispell resident Stuart Crane took home more than $21,000 on his "Jeopardy!" debut that aired Thursday night.

Thanks to a strong showing in the second round of the quiz show, Crane took a sizable lead into Final Jeopardy.

"Thank goodness for science words that start with 'D,'" Crane said in an interview Thursday night, referring to his most lucrative category. "Fortunately, I was able to run that category and answered a few other questions correctly."

A conservative wager on the final question about the inception of CSPAN helped him just eek out a victory over the returning champion Nicole Kozdron, an Ohio attorney.

"The nerves were pretty much gone by the start of that second round," Crane said. "That was not the case going into Final Jeopardy."

The Helena High graduate said he had to do some quick math under pressure to stay ahead of his competitors going into Final Jeopardy.

Crane's next test against an Oregon attorney and a stay-at-home mom from North Carolina airs Friday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on the local CBS affiliate.

