Helena native wins big on Wheel of Fortune

In total, Smith walked away with about $11,000 in cash and an all-expenses-paid vacation. Before going on the show, Smith decided the vacation was his big goal because he wanted to take his sister Katie and parents Leslie and Brad.

"They're all about it," Smith said. "They really deserve it."

The episode featuring Smith was recorded in October. He initially applied to the show in September, when his sister and a roommate were talking about going on a different game show. That ultimately fell through, but Smith said it made it less nerve-wracking to send in a video submission.

"So I thought, 'Why not try for Wheel?'" Smith said. "That's the one I really want to be on anyways."

For years, Smith had been receiving emails saying Wheel of Fortune was seeking contestants. It wasn't until this time that he thought about submitting an application, even though he grew up watching Wheel of Fortune and always wanted to be a contestant.

Smith said he had the opportunity to watch the filming of other Wheel of Fortune episodes while he was there. None of the contestants could actually touch the wheel with their hands due to COVID-19, but getting to meet hosts Sajak and Vanna White in real life was a surreal experience for Smith.