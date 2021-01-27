Helena native to appear on Wheel of Fortune Thursday

Helena native Jesse Jerome Smith is set to appear on Wheel of Fortune on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Smith is set to make his television debut at 6:30 p.m. on KXLH. He participated on the long-running game show as part of its "Winter Break" week.

Smith said he lived near Bill Roberts Golf Course and Capital High School for most of his childhood. Smith went to Four Georgians Elementary School before moving on to C.R. Anderson and then Capital High School, where he graduated in 2003.

"I worked since I was 15, starting in restaurants early, as my mom Leslie worked for George's Foods taking kitchen food delivery orders for most of the Helena restaurants, so she was able to get me a job from a young age," Smith said. "I worked at a downtown shop called Coney Island as my first job in 2000 doing everything from cooking, cleaning, taking orders and closing the restaurant."

Smith also spent time working at Toi's Thai downtown in the kitchen and at his family's sandwich shop, D&E Depot, in the Great Northern area.