Helena native to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

This Helena native will compete on "Jeopardy!" Thursday evening.
"Who is Stuart Crane?"
Crane, a 1992 graduate of Helena High School and whose father was the publisher of the Independent Record from 1988 to 1997, described himself as a longtime fan of the show when reached by phone in his new home of Kalispell.
"My wife and I always have 'Jeopardy!' on in the background while we're making dinner," he said. "They usually advertise the online test during the show, and I guess it was ingrained in my mind."
Crane said that after years of joking with his wife about taking the online contestant screening test, they decided to give it a shot. Undeterred after not receiving any call-backs, he kept retaking the test.
The fourth time was the charm for Crane, and after production delays due to the global health pandemic and death of the show's beloved host, Alex Trebek, the quiz show's producers asked him to retake the test again while they watched via Zoom to ensure he did not cheat.
Then last August and September he participated in a mock round and interviews with producers.
Finally, in December, he was flown out to the Southern California studio to tape his episode.
"I didn't tell anyone other than my immediate family what I was doing," Crane said. "But they figured it out pretty quickly when they found out I was flying to Culver City, California."
A week's worth of shows are taped in one day, so Crane said his was the fourth episode to tape that day.
"It was helpful to get to watch the others first," he said. "Had I been the first episode that day, I probably would've been pretty rattled."
He said talking with other contestants also helped alleviate his nerves.
"Being with so many talented and accomplished people, it was nice to see they were feeling similarly," Crane said.
He conceded that he did not prepare as well as he would have liked. Crane said he crammed for the show by reading some copies of "The Intellectual Devotional" that were given to him in college.
"How did I prepare? Not well," he said with a laugh. "My wife and I have a rule of thumb about 'Jeopardy!' If you know one thing about a thing, the answer's probably that thing."
Due to the non-disclosure agreement he signed, Crane could not say whether or not he won or how much money he took home.
Crane's appearance on "Jeopardy!" airs Thursday night at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on the local CBS affiliate.