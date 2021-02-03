Helena native to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

This Helena native will compete on "Jeopardy!" Thursday evening.

"Who is Stuart Crane?"

Crane, a 1992 graduate of Helena High School and whose father was the publisher of the Independent Record from 1988 to 1997, described himself as a longtime fan of the show when reached by phone in his new home of Kalispell.

"My wife and I always have 'Jeopardy!' on in the background while we're making dinner," he said. "They usually advertise the online test during the show, and I guess it was ingrained in my mind."

Crane said that after years of joking with his wife about taking the online contestant screening test, they decided to give it a shot. Undeterred after not receiving any call-backs, he kept retaking the test.

The fourth time was the charm for Crane, and after production delays due to the global health pandemic and death of the show's beloved host, Alex Trebek, the quiz show's producers asked him to retake the test again while they watched via Zoom to ensure he did not cheat.

Then last August and September he participated in a mock round and interviews with producers.

Finally, in December, he was flown out to the Southern California studio to tape his episode.