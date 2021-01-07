Helena native Peggy Racicot pens 'Campfires Across Montana' cookbook

Local author Peggy Racicot’s self-published cookbook “Campfires Across Montana; Cooking With Fire” invites readers to make cooking part of their outdoors adventure.

Five decades in the making, Racicot has compiled 250 recipes for camping out around the state, in which she describes “really good food,” cooked by fire, on the grill or in the kitchen. According to the book’s back cover, among the recipes are “Lazy Boy Shop and Go lists, Multi-day Menus, One Pan and No Plan Meals, Black Tie Suppers, Cooking for a Crowd, Breakfast, Lunch, Appetizers, Happy Hour, Desserts and Recipes For Kids.”

Racicot’s 40 years of wilderness campout experiences around the state will guide and entertain you with stories, photos, illustrations, maps and factoids, as well as campfire music.

There are also “What to wear lists for backpacking and rafting,” according to a description on amazon.com. “Surprise yourself and learn a little bit more than you already know about cooking with fire. Explore your knowledge of Montana's mountains, rivers and roads…(and) at the end of the day enjoy Campfire Stories and Music.”