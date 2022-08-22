Helena names new director of parks and rec.

The city of Helena on Monday introduced the new director of its department of parks, recreation and open lands.

Doug Smith of Greenbelt, Maryland, will take control of the department Sept. 19.

"To ultimately be offered the position is humbling," Smith told the Helena City Commission during its meeting Monday evening. "I'm excited to begin."

Smith previously worked as a facility director for the Maryland National Capital Parks and Planning Commission, where he helped open four new facilities during his four-year tenure, according to a city of Helena news release.

Smith also spent six years as general manager of a sports complex in Marquette, Michigan, and prior to that, worked for the city of Marquette from 2006 to 2012.

A graduate of Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, Smith attained a bachelor's degree in business administration and played on the school's hockey team.

Smith said he has been traveling to Montana most winters for the past 15 years to ski and fell in love with the area.

The city commissioners welcomed Smith, who attended the meeting virtually from Michigan.

"We're looking forward to having you out here," City Commissioner Melinda Reed said. "Safe travels. Enjoy the journey. And, hopefully soon, welcome aboard."

Interim City Manager Tim Burton thanked Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather for filling in as interim director since former director Kristi Ponozzo's departure earlier in the year.

"(Langsather has) done a wonderful job in the interim, and he'll continue that role until the 19th," Burton said.