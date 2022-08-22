 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Helena names new director of parks and rec.

  • 0

The city of Helena on Monday introduced the new director of its department of parks, recreation and open lands.

Doug Smith of Greenbelt, Maryland, will take control of the department Sept. 19.

"To ultimately be offered the position is humbling," Smith told the Helena City Commission during its meeting Monday evening. "I'm excited to begin."

Smith previously worked as a facility director for the Maryland National Capital Parks and Planning Commission, where he helped open four new facilities during his four-year tenure, according to a city of Helena news release.

Smith also spent six years as general manager of a sports complex in Marquette, Michigan, and prior to that, worked for the city of Marquette from 2006 to 2012.

A graduate of Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, Smith attained a bachelor's degree in business administration and played on the school's hockey team.

People are also reading…

Smith said he has been traveling to Montana most winters for the past 15 years to ski and fell in love with the area.

The city commissioners welcomed Smith, who attended the meeting virtually from Michigan.

"We're looking forward to having you out here," City Commissioner Melinda Reed said. "Safe travels. Enjoy the journey. And, hopefully soon, welcome aboard."

Interim City Manager Tim Burton thanked Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather for filling in as interim director since former director Kristi Ponozzo's departure earlier in the year.

"(Langsather has) done a wonderful job in the interim, and he'll continue that role until the 19th," Burton said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

John Mayer performs hit song "Shadow Days" during sold out flood relief concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News