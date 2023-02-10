The city of Helena on Friday announced the names of the three finalists for its vacant city manager position that has been open for nearly a year.

Current interim City Manager Tim Burton, Clifford Strachan of South Jordan, Utah, and Michael Thomas of Amity, Oregon, are set for final interviews before the entire Helena City Commission during special meetings open to the public and scheduled for Feb. 21 and 22.

According to a city news release, Strachan most recently served as the chief administrative officer of Sandy, Utah.

The Provo Daily Herald reported Strachan was appointed CAO by Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski less than a year ago.

Born in Canada, Strachan received a bachelor's degree in political science from Brigham Young University and a master's degree in public administration from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, according to the city's news release.

Thomas currently serves as the city manager for the city of Amity. The Yambill County News-Register reported Thomas was hired to that position in mid-2019.

He has also been a finalist for the city manager positions in Astoria, Oregon, and Camas, Washington, both in 2022.

Thomas holds a bachelor's of science in management degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master's degree in business administration from Trident University International, a master's degree in military operational art and science from Air University, and a master's degree of public administration from the University of Oregon, the city said.

Thomas also stated in his application that he has 20 years of experience in the military.

Burton previously served as the city manager from 2000 to 2009. He has served in the role on an interim basis since former City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk abruptly left the position on Feb. 16, 2022.

Burton left the city manager's office in 2009 to work as then-Attorney General Steve Bullock's deputy director and chief of staff.

According to the news release, each candidate will meet with representatives of Helena Citizen's Council and be interviewed by city leadership ahead of a formal, final interview in front of the city commission.

"Dates, locations and times will be published through the public meeting announcements on the City's website and elsewhere," the news release states.

The city began recruitment for its manager position in early December 2022, and accepted applications through Jan. 23.

"The recruitment process garnered tremendous interest, with 37 applications from candidates across the country," the news release states.

The city declined to release the names of any of the applicants other than the three finalists, but asserted roughly 19% of the original applicants were residents of Montana.

Though the three finalists are white men, City Commissioner Sean Logan, one of two commissioners on the city manager subcommittee that spearheaded the recruitment process so far, assured citizens during Monday's regular city commission meeting that steps were taken to ensure a diverse applicant pool.

"We, along with our consultant CMS, made a significant effort to attract and encourage diversity in the applicant pool," he said. "This included ensuring the selection criteria were broad enough to enable individuals with a variety of backgrounds to compete for the position."

Logan stated 85% of the marketing budget for this particular recruitment process was spent on "advertising in venues targeting underrepresented groups," "advertising in publications and with associations to solicit a diverse pool of applicants."

Six people have served as city manager or interim city manager since Ron Alles retired in June 2018, after nearly eight years in the position.