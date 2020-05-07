Helena musicians and venues feeling their way forward amid pandemic

Guitarist Mike Killeen remembers when the Helena music scene died in the late 1980s.
It got so bad, he and his family packed up and moved to Seattle.
When he moved back in 2005, the local music scene was exploding with all kinds of exciting new bands.
It’s been growing and flourishing ever since.
But then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
On March 20 at 8 p.m. restaurants, bars, brewpubs, concert halls and performance venues across the state closed their doors to the public for the COVID-19 lockdown.
Since then, 2020 is shaping up to be a very hard year for local musicians and local music venues.
Both are feeling their way forward to a new normal, when music will be back on tap several nights a week.
For the first time since March 20, restaurants and brewpubs reopened this week at lower capacity and following strict guidelines on social distancing and disinfecting.
This article is a snapshot of a few well-known Helena musicians and the impacts COVID-19 is having on their music and lives.
There’s no official count on the number of local bands, but those in the know guess it’s between 25 and 40, with musicians numbering anywhere from 75 to a couple of hundred.
Most play in more than one band, spanning a variety of genres.
And many of them rely on a day job as well as their musical gigs.
A number of them are applying for unemployment under the new expanded government guidelines.
A Helena native, Mike Killeen plays classic rock with The Justin Case Band and Three-Eyed Jack; electric and southern rock blues with the Helena Blues Project; and acoustic blues and more with MSK Project. He also works a day job at Rocky Mountain Development Council.
“I like to think in positives,” he said of how the pandemic’s affecting him.
“I’ve been learning to finger pick...I’ve always wanted to do it.”
The Justin Case Band is using this lull to put together a recording, with everyone laying down tracks at home as they video themselves playing.
These will all be edited into a final recording they can post on Facebook to keep in touch with fans.
Drummer Jeremy Slead estimates he’s missed playing 13 gigs in five weeks of the lockdown. “I usually play three to four gigs a week.”
Slead plays rock ‘n’ roll with The Justin Case Band and Ten Years Gone. He also plays jazz with different quartets and combinations of musicians.
A teacher with Helena Public Schools' Gifted and Talented Program, he said that playing music “is not really a job.”
“This is something we do because we truly love it. We miss the money and we’re really struggling with that, but more so this is a way for folks to get out and do something we believe in.”
Since the pandemic shutdown, “It feels terrible. It feels awful.”
“We’re all trying to practice and move forward,” but no one knows what the future looks like.
He misses his fellow musicians who are “dear friends,” he said, and also meeting the people who come to hear them play. “It’s a major change.”
Both he and Killeen say that despite the inconvenience of the lockdown, they support it.
Slead doesn’t know what to expect when live music starts up again.
Bars will open at half-capacity, he said, “but that stinks for us.”
Not only is a crowded bar and dance floor part of the communal feel of the scene, it’s also how venues can afford a band.
He doesn’t know if people are anxiously waiting to come out and hear live music or if they’ll be afraid to.
Like Killeen, he recalls the years when music died in Helena.
“When I moved back to town, there was just one music venue,” he said.
Slead’s unsure not only about what music will look like this coming month, but this coming decade.
The Helena music scene is very special, he said. “The musicians are so interconnected and so supportive of each other. We help each other out.”
That’s not the case in some other towns.
Bass player John Dendy, who plays Latin music with Los Marvelitos, originals with Dendy and the Delta T, and country with Copper Queen, is looking forward to being back on stage.
Dendy also works as operations manager at Helena Food Share and said he’s really glad it’s been there for the community.
While he’s weathering these uncertain times, he’s worried about some of the musicians who rely totally on gigs for their livelihood.
“There’s people selling their auxiliary instruments," he said.
Some have taken their music online to earn tips.
“My world is the restaurant, the bar. I’m not very good at making myself look awesome on the internet," he said.
He’s optimistic the music scene will come back, but he’s not sure when.
The pandemic has given him some time to think about priorities and also for writing new songs.
One of his latest pandemic-inspired songs is “Only the Banks are Building.”
Performers David and Deidre Casey see their situation as a bit different than other musicians because they play fewer gigs.
The couple currently plays original Americana soul-folk in their six-piece David and Deidre Casey Band.
David also sings and plays piano and guitar with the Watercarvers Guild.
Both of them hold day jobs, with Deidre working in campus ministry at Carroll College, and David doing youth ministry in a local parish.
David estimates that in normal times, 25% of his income was music related from live performances
The pandemic has changed that.
“The main way it’s affected me is doing music not for a public audience but with the family," he said.
One of their family recording sessions posted on YouTube (www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjK6G0EPHY8) has scored more than 15,000 views.
A songwriter and singer, David also plays guitar and piano and has recorded 10 albums in the past 20 years.
“I do miss playing out with people,” he said, which is a sentiment echoed by Deidre.
“Our music is tied to daily life,” she said. It “carries a lot of joy and a lot of hope and a lot of truth.”
Right now, much of their energy is focused on five of their eight children who still live at home and helping them with their schoolwork.
“Music is central to who we are,” she said, but it’s not their economic center.
She’s looking forward to live performances in the future
She sees it as a time of coming together in joy and celebration and “delighting in what is beautiful.”
In the meantime, the Caseys are among a dozen Montana musicians featured on a Montana quarantine music show: “Live From Home: A Montana Music Home Video Special” with John Floridis, airing 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14; 10 p.m. Saturday, May 16; and 2 a.m. Monday, May 18, on Montana PBS.
While the pandemic is hard on musicians, it’s also taking a toll on local music venues.
Max Pigman, owner of Lewis & Clark Brewery, said that since March 19, he’s had to cancel 33 bands.
“It was a massive hit to us and to the musicians," he said.
In normal times, the brewery was offering live music three nights a week.
“When the time is right, we want to get back to supporting artists,” he said.
“I’m genuinely concerned for some of them,” he said, adding that several of the bands he hires were living in vans traveling from gig to gig.
Pigman was planning to have tables widely dispersed throughout the brewery when it opened this week.
When he can add live music, he’d like to live stream performances to a wider audience via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
“We’re really excited to see our friends again,” he said of both the musicians and fans.
Another popular venue, Lakeside on Hauser, typically has live music from May through early October, sometimes five days a week.
“Our crowd has everything to do with music,” said co-owner Cheryl Hale.
“It’s a quiet, quiet place,” she said last week. “Right now, it’s very lonesome.”
“We’re hoping to get music going soon.”
The Helena community is lucky, she said, “to have the talent we have available to all of us. It would be nice to have them all here again, the sooner the better.”
