Helena Municipal Court unveils new downtown home

Helena's Municipal Court has a new home, and Judge Anne Peterson said she and her staff are settling in nicely.
Despite a delayed shipment of furniture, Peterson said her court is fully operational.
The new digs were created in a long-vacant building that once housed Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana at 404 Fuller Ave. It is connected to the building that houses the Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office at 406 Fuller Ave to create the new Law and Justice Center.
The municipal court building was jointly purchased by the city and Lewis and Clark County for nearly $2 million in 2019. The extensive renovations to the building cost the city about $490,000. The county, acting as the landlord in this instance, contributed about $190,000 to the project.
The project came in on budget, and although the initial completion date had to be pushed back, the city's Facilities Supervisor Troy Sampson said officials were able to move city court operations out of the county courthouse in time for the newly elected second justice of the peace to move into that location.
After working through a backlog that built up during the two-week move from the county courthouse to the new building, court clerk Nikki Johnson said the only difficulty now is ensuring people go to the right address for their court date.
Peterson said she has been willing to wait for those who get turned around on their way to court, at least for now.
"I won't do that forever, but certainly for the time being, I'm willing to be flexible," she said.
Peterson raised concerns to local officials after a November 2019 walk-through of the site with the project architect. Peterson said the juror box, witness stand and bathrooms were not Americans with Disability Act-compliant as planned.
That was since remedied, and Peterson thanked the city commission and Mayor Wilmot Collins for helping to move the project along.
Even the size of the television screen, mounted on the courtroom wall opposite the jury box, is ADA compliant. Peterson, who can practically touch the 75-inch behemoth from her bench, said jurors should have no problem seeing evidence presented on the television screen.
In addition to being ADA-compliant -- a luxury compared to the county's 130-year-old courthouse -- the new municipal court has more space. The new courtroom can fit twice as many people as the old one. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, up to seven people can be in the courtroom at once.
The global health pandemic has also forced Helena's Municipal Court, like courts across the country, to update its technology. The old courtroom was hardwired into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, which allowed detainees to appear in court virtually to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The new courtroom connects to the detention center remotely, and its staff has been working out the kinks of the new technology for months in preparation for the move.
Additional space was incorporated into the new courtroom to allow for future expansion as well.
Johnson said the tech upgrades are "all part of the modern court" and helped bring the operation into the 21st century.
Peterson said she anticipates the city will need a second judge within the next seven years, and the new courtroom has enough space for an expanded roster of clerks and a new judge.
In the meantime, the extra space will help the city court launch a DUI treatment court proposed by Peterson. Court staff will undergo foundational training in March.
"That's one of the biggest things I ran on, so I'd like to get that through," Peterson said.
Safety was also a concern during the renovation. The clerks were placed behind a glass partition at the new facility, which, unlike the old location, prevents the general public from getting too close.
"Having another layer of protection in an emotionally charged environment was important," Peterson said.
And by sharing the new location with pretrial services, it creates what Peterson called a "one-stop shop."