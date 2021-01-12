Helena Municipal Court unveils new downtown home

Peterson said she has been willing to wait for those who get turned around on their way to court, at least for now.

"I won't do that forever, but certainly for the time being, I'm willing to be flexible," she said.

Peterson raised concerns to local officials after a November 2019 walk-through of the site with the project architect. Peterson said the juror box, witness stand and bathrooms were not Americans with Disability Act-compliant as planned.

That was since remedied, and Peterson thanked the city commission and Mayor Wilmot Collins for helping to move the project along.

Even the size of the television screen, mounted on the courtroom wall opposite the jury box, is ADA compliant. Peterson, who can practically touch the 75-inch behemoth from her bench, said jurors should have no problem seeing evidence presented on the television screen.

In addition to being ADA-compliant -- a luxury compared to the county's 130-year-old courthouse -- the new municipal court has more space. The new courtroom can fit twice as many people as the old one. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, up to seven people can be in the courtroom at once.