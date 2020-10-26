Helena Municipal Court relocation pushed to December

"The redesign that happened after many months does include ample room for that," she said. "I'm very thankful for that."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peterson said she and her staff will receive DUI treatment court training next spring after it was delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

Once training is complete, Peterson said, her court will apply for a grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to eventually get the treatment court up and running.

She added that the current plan is to relocate during the final two weeks of the year, as there is typically a lighter docket during that time.

As for the county side of the move, Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said the newly elected second justice of the peace will take over the existing justice courtroom and Judge Michael Swingley will move into what is currently the municipal courtroom.

Baltz also said the county intends to hire an additional clerk.

Sampson said the remodel of the Law and Justice Center space is on track to meet the new deadline. He said extensive duct work was done to bring the space up to code, that demolition is complete and framing work is underway.