Helena Municipal Court relocation pushed to December

Helena's half-million-dollar relocation of its municipal court into the Law and Justice Center has been pushed to mid-December due to documentation delays and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility concerns.
With a second justice of the peace to begin work in the county courthouse Jan. 1, the city and Lewis and Clark County governments decided to move municipal court operations to the Law and Justice Center on Fuller Avenue.
"We were originally shooting for November, but due to the amount of time it took to put together construction documents, it's been pushed out to December," the city's Facilities Supervisor Troy Sampson said. "We hope by Dec. 12 to finish construction."
Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson raised concerns to local officials after a November 2019 walk-through of the site with the project architect. Peterson said the juror box, witness stand and bathrooms were not ADA compliant as planned.
Sampson said those concerns have since been addressed.
"She (Peterson) was correct when she said the previous configuration was not ADA compliant," he said. "We have addressed those needs."
Peterson also expressed concerns over additional space needed to scale up operations to include a future DUI treatment court, which have also since been addressed.
"The redesign that happened after many months does include ample room for that," she said. "I'm very thankful for that."
Support Local Journalism
Peterson said she and her staff will receive DUI treatment court training next spring after it was delayed due to coronavirus concerns.
Once training is complete, Peterson said, her court will apply for a grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to eventually get the treatment court up and running.
She added that the current plan is to relocate during the final two weeks of the year, as there is typically a lighter docket during that time.
As for the county side of the move, Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said the newly elected second justice of the peace will take over the existing justice courtroom and Judge Michael Swingley will move into what is currently the municipal courtroom.
Baltz also said the county intends to hire an additional clerk.
Sampson said the remodel of the Law and Justice Center space is on track to meet the new deadline. He said extensive duct work was done to bring the space up to code, that demolition is complete and framing work is underway.
"This is going to be larger than the current court with more seating and better ventilation," Sampson said. "It will be a better experience for employees and the public."
Abraham Construction Services, based in Montana City, is the contractor on the job. Sampson said he does not expect any substantial change orders to crop up.
The building is jointly owned by the city and county. As the "tenant" in this case, the city is paying $489,900 for the renovation. The county has kicked in about $190,000 as the "landlord."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.