Helena mulls ending two water utility fees

The Helena City Commission is considering ending two monthly fees on city residents' water bills thanks to little public interest in the programs the fees fund.

As of November, the city is sitting on about $2.7 million in fees collected through its water and wastewater service-line program, which offers zero interest, 15-year loans to city homeowners for the purpose of replacing service lines leading from water and wastewater mains to a house.

The problem is a lack of demand for the loans. Only 31 households have taken advantage of the program since its inception in 2018.

The commission initially set the fees at $2.50 a month on water bills and $6.47 a month on wastewater bills based on Helena Public Works record of recent jobs. At the time, the department saw more needed wastewater service line repairs cropping up and used that to determine the fee structure.

To further complicate the matter, the funds are tied specifically to the revolving loan programs and cannot be used for other purposes though the interest revenue does not have such ties.

In 2020, the wastewater fee was reduced to $2.50 per month by the commission.

As of a Nov. 16 city administrative meeting, the wastewater fund has about $1.8 million and the water fund holds about $900,000.

Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland estimated during that meeting should the city sunset the fees now, it could continue the revolving loan programs for the next 40 years.

"So at this point, we just say 'Let's remove the fees, keep the loans in place because we don't know how to give back the money, and continue the loan program,'" Leland said.

Helena Finance Director Sheila Danielson agreed with Leland on the move to end the fees, noting the burden of administering the loans on what she referred to as her "very lean department."

In addition to city staff's time, each loan comes with an audit fee as they are individually audited every year.

"So I haven't done a calculation on it, but there is a cost to the city administering these loans and the true cost is it takes time away from other core activities that the finance department has to focus on as well," Danielson said.

City Commissioner Sean Logan said it is no secret "that I've been critical of this program."

Logan took to social media Nov. 21 to decry the fees as nothing more than a tax disguised as an assessment.

During the Nov. 16 meeting, Logan suggested using the surplus to offer rebates to water utility payers in the city.

Danielson said she has been in talks with the city's utility billing department "about the potential for a refund," but said it would be virtually impossible.

"To do a look-back and find a fair and equitable way of rebating that money is not something we can do at this time," she said. "We just don't have the staff resources to perform that exercise at this time."

Danielson said the work could be contracted out to a third party, but stressed "it's probably best just to end the fees at this time, and then we can look at the potential use of the funds as we go forward and try to find out what to do with it."

Interim City Manager Tim Burton said staff would look into "whether it's legal or not to temporarily reduce the rates within each of the utilities as a way to put the money back into (residents' hands)."

City Commissioner Emily Dean highlighted the usefulness of the program and advocated for it to be continued for the next 20 years in addition to a temporary rate reduction in water bills.

"It might only be 31 service lines since 2018, but for those households, that is a significant expense if your home insurance doesn't cover it," Dean said. "Fifteen thousand bucks can run someone out of their house, and that's not what we want in our community. We want people to be able to afford to stay in their homes."

The commission reached a consensus on a willingness to end the fees, but no vote has been scheduled.

"What we'll do is put together options for your consideration," Burton said to the commissioners. "I'll look at maintaining a program that's more realistic based on past use. We're going to have to argue with the attorneys on what options exist in terms of those dedicated funds, rebates or reductions to water and sewer rates."