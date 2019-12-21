A candle was extinguished as the name of each of the 15 homeless individuals who died in Helena this past year was read aloud.
The Longest Night memorial, organized annually by Helena's YWCA, was held Saturday evening to coincide with the winter solstice. About 50 people gathered at the bottom of Last Chance Gulch to honor the lost lives.
"Today marks the winter solstice, but it's also a good time to remember the challenges and burdens associated with being unhoused," Helena YWCA Executive Director Jenifer Gursky said in an interview after the memorial. "It's good to remember the souls we often have a hard time seeing."
The somber crowd listened to prayers from Pastor Daniel Viehland and American Legion Chaplain Karen Semple, as two of the deceased were determined to be veterans. YWCA staff scoured service records and learned two of those honored, Jeff Keller and James Poirier, served in the military.
Semple explained the ceremony traditionally afforded to veterans during their funerals. Though there was no one there to provide the three rifle volleys, Maren Haynes-Marchesini performed a moving rendition of "Taps" on the cello.
"When you see one of the people, say hello," Semple implored those in attendance. "Look them in the eyes. ... Treat them with dignity."
City commissioners Kali Wicks and Ed Noonan spoke during the memorial. Noonan also read an original poem. Mayor Wilmot Collins also attended.
"We see parts of it; we don't see a majority of it," Noonan said of the city's homeless issue in an interview after the memorial. "We have a huge need for housing that just can't be met right now."
The city has allocated a considerable amount of resources to combating the area housing crisis, including amending zoning ordinances and selling surplus property to spur on affordable housing development.
Wicks thanked the many organizations in Helena that work every day to find solutions to homelessness and stressed the urgency of the need for that work to continue.
"Under the leadership of Mayor Wilmot Collins and the city commission, this will continue to be an issue at the forefront of the city's work," she said.
According to the Lewis and Clark Area United Way's Director of Community Impact Mariah Ramirez, approximately 150 Helena residents are homeless, living either in a shelter, on a couch or in the streets.
"For you and I, there would be a big, elaborate ceremony," Ramirez said. "Hopefully this can serve as some small recognition of those living on the streets."
While Gursky said it was not the intent of the evening's ceremony, she does hope those in attendance walk away inspired to lend a hand.
"This is a service to remember lives lost," she said. "In a basic sense the purpose is to bring awareness, which I hope would lead into action, but tonight is about remembrance."
For more information about the work YWCA is doing to fight homelessness in the community, visit ywcahelena.org.
Here are the names of those honored at Saturday's memorial:
Joseph Barron
Zachariah Bennett
Robert Clough
Bradley Doggett
Belinda H.
Jerry Hall
Phillip Harris
Gary Hoverson
Barbara Hull
Jeff Keller
James Poirier
Richard Rosser
Makayla Shurtliff
Michael Sweet
Alice Voegele
