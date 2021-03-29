Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins to run for reelection

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins announced Monday his intention to run for reelection.
Helenans will vote for their mayor and two city commissioners Nov. 2.
Collins, a Liberian refugee and military veteran who escaped a civil war, was elected mayor in 2017, making him the first Black mayor of any Montana city since statehood.
He also ran for U.S. Senate as a Democrat in 2020 but dropped out before the primary election.
"I made the decision to run for reelection because I feel we still have work to do," Collins said in an interview Monday evening. "I'm looking forward to the challenge."
In an announcement sent via email, Collins touted his handling of the city's response to COVID-19, committing to 100% clean energy for local ratepayers, and what he called a revitalization of tourism and travel in Helena.
"I am proud of what we have done together here in Helena, we have tackled the big issues as a city, uniting to do our part to fight climate change and bring renewable energy to our fellow citizens," Collins said of the city's lofty goal of providing 100% renewable energy to Helena by 2030.
He also said in his announcement that he has dedicated himself to improving "snow removal problems that had plagued us for years."
Collins noted his work to make housing more affordable within Helena's borders, including amending city code to waive fees for affordable housing development projects and implementing a housing trust fund.
A cadre of Helenans circulated three recall petitions leveled at Collins and City Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin last summer, citing a lack of transparency and mismanagement related to the hiring of an interim city manager. Though the city attorney's office convinced the court to throw out the recall petitions, dozens of residents signed them.
This came after the city and its former city manager Ana Cortez, who was also hired during Collins' tenure as mayor, came to an agreement to part ways.
Collins said he is confident in the direction the city is heading with regard to personnel.
"We're on the right track when it comes to personnel," he said in an interview, noting the recent hires of City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk and Finance Director Sheila Danielson.
City leaders have also faced some backlash over their decision to review policing policies and procedures and reconsider the city's funding of school resource officers in 2020.
"The city's policing policies hadn't been looked at in decades; it's possible some of those are outdated," Collins said. "On the whole, I'm happy with our police department. I know our police are doing the right thing."
Working groups recently began meeting to review a variety of aspects of the Helena Police Department, including the city's contract with Helena Public Schools to provide a police presence on local campuses.
"Friends, I am asking for your support for my re-election campaign, and together we will continue to make Helena an even better place to live, work, and raise our families," Collins said in his statement.
Candidate filing for the municipal elections does not open until April 22.
A primary election may be held to narrow the field of candidates for city offices. If deemed necessary, the primary election would be held Sept. 14.