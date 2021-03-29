Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins to run for reelection

Collins noted his work to make housing more affordable within Helena's borders, including amending city code to waive fees for affordable housing development projects and implementing a housing trust fund.

A cadre of Helenans circulated three recall petitions leveled at Collins and City Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin last summer, citing a lack of transparency and mismanagement related to the hiring of an interim city manager. Though the city attorney's office convinced the court to throw out the recall petitions, dozens of residents signed them.

This came after the city and its former city manager Ana Cortez, who was also hired during Collins' tenure as mayor, came to an agreement to part ways.

Collins said he is confident in the direction the city is heading with regard to personnel.

"We're on the right track when it comes to personnel," he said in an interview, noting the recent hires of City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk and Finance Director Sheila Danielson.

City leaders have also faced some backlash over their decision to review policing policies and procedures and reconsider the city's funding of school resource officers in 2020.