Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins to run for re-election

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins announced Monday his intention for re-election.

Helenans will vote for their mayor and two city commissioners Nov. 2.

Collins, a Liberian refugee and military veteran who escaped a civil war, was elected mayor in 2017, making him the first Black mayor of any Montana city since statehood.

He also ran for U.S. Senate as a Democrat in 2020 but dropped out before the primary election.

In an announcement sent via email, Collins touted his handling of the city's response to COVID-19, committing to 100% clean energy for local ratepayers, and what he called a revitalization of tourism and travel in Helena.

"I am proud of what we have done together here in Helena, we have tackled the big issues as a city, uniting to do our part to fight climate change and bring renewable energy to our fellow citizens," Collins said.

He also said in his announcement that he has dedicated himself to improving "snow removal problems that had plagued us for years."

Collins also noted his work to make housing more affordable within Helena's borders, including amending city code to waive fees for affordable housing development projects and implementing a housing trust fund.