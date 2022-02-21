Helena mayor urges congregation to turn challenges into teachable moments

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins stood with members of the Plymouth Congregational Church choir on Sunday, joining them in a rendition of “Amen,” just minutes after urging the congregation to use challenging moments to teach others and heal.

Collins, a Liberian refugee now serving his second term as mayor, was invited to the church service during Black History Month. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 0.6% of Helena’s population is Black.

“We’re real excited to have him,” the Rev. Charles Wei said. “I was nervous about calling him and asking him to come to a little church like ours.”

Collins spoke to nearly 60 members of the congregation about some of the comments made to him and his family by children and how they used the moments to build strength and to teach others.

“Some stories are pretty hurtful,” he said. “But they are real.”

He spoke of when his daughter was 5 and came home from school in tears, saying a white boy in her class said only white girls were good for boys to play with and they could not have a play date.

Collins said his wife told their daughter that she was special, got her the book “God made me special” and read it to her.

He said that when he became mayor, he got an email from an elementary school student who wanted to know where his name came from. Collins said he thought it might be from a black child. When they finally met, he discovered the child was a blond-haired, blue-eyed boy.

The child again asked Collins where he got his name.

“I said ‘My dad gave me this name,’” Collins recalled.

The boy answered: “My dad gave me my name. We are related. Can we take some selfies?’”

“I was thinking of color,” Collins said. “The kid just wanted to know how I got my name.”

“We can learn a thing or two from kids,” he said, recalling a second-grader who told him not to worry about what others say to him.

“You are my brother in God’s sight,” Collins said.

He talked about visiting his son’s classroom to talk to students and using different shades of paper to prove a point. He said the students said they preferred the paper that was a mix of dark and light shades instead of the paper that was all white or all black.

He said people can seize the moment to be educational and teachable.

“I challenge you today to seize the moment and teach,” he said.

Collins then joined the church’s choir in singing “Amen.”

Church members also sang "Lift every voice and sing," also known as "the Black national anthem."

Steve Michelson, church music director, said he had heard Collins sing in a performance of Roger Miller’s “Big River” at Grandstreet Theatre.

“He has a fantastic voice,” Michelson said, adding he asked Collins to sing “Amen” written by Jester Hairston for the 1963 Sidney Poitier movie “Lilies of the Field.”

Michelson liked Sunday’s performance by the mayor.

“He’s such a compassionate person,” he said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.