Helena mayor touts accomplishments in state of the city address

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins delivered his annual State of the City address Monday.

Collins delivered his address in just over 20 minutes from the City-County Building Commission Chambers, touting accomplishments of city departments.

Collins noted the Community Development Department will fund the first project through the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund in the coming year.

He thanked the Facilities Department for orchestrating a smooth transition of the city court into the Law and Justice Center.

The Facilities Department plans to contract out an energy efficiency study of all city buildings with the goal of achieving 50% greater efficiency.

Collins lauded the Finance Department for delivering the city's fiscal year 2022 budget on time and developing "meaningful" budget and reserve policies.

He said the Finance Department is also working toward implementing an online option for utility bill payments and a new capital improvement plan for the coming fiscal year.

The Helena Fire Department responded to 4,268 calls for service in 2021, according to Collins, all while undergoing a leadership transition.

Former Fire Chief Ken Wood was replaced by Assistant Chief Jon Campbell. An additional fire inspector was also hired.

The fire department has contracted with a third party to develop a master plan, which will come before the commission in the coming months.

The Helena Police Department conducted its first citizens' academy in 2021, an eight-week course detailing the ins and outs of policing in Helena.

Collins said recruitment and retention of new officers will be a priority in the new year with the department about 12 positions short of a full force.

"By the end of 2022, we would like to be closer to full staffing," he said.

The police department also intends to implement a mental health program for officers and support staff in 2022 as well as begin a multi-year project of installing a new computer system for records management and dispatch.

The city's Human Resources Department is in the midst of a citywide salary analysis, which Collins said will help guide that department's efforts to establish new recruitment and retention strategies in the near future.

Collins further applauded the Helena Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands, citing its near completion of the Mount Helena ADA compliant trail, improvements to Kindrick Legion Field and upgrades to the Walking Mall.

The Recreation Department estimated that despite the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees managed to teach a variety of recreation lessons, swimming, tennis, etc. to more than 1,000 children in 2021.

Last Chance Splash Park saw more than 22,000 visitors last season, according to Collins.

Helena's Department of Urban Forestry planted 168 new trees in the city during the past year.

Collins thanked those involved with the Helena Civic Center for their role in booking 135 days of programming in 2021, including 70 different events.

Helena's Public Works Department had a record setting 2021, providing 2.15 billion gallons of water.

"This is a record amount," Collins said, adding "65% of the water was produced within a 60-day time frame."

The unprecedented demand for water in Helena forced the city to implement water restrictions that lasted much of the summer.

Public works also laid 3 miles of water mains and nearly 2 miles of sewer mains on the city's Westside.

Collins also boasted that the city completed its fifth consecutive quarter of low toxicity in its wastewater.

Both the departments of public works and transportation systems completed a summer-long overhaul of six blocks of Rodney Street in 2021 with additional phases to come.

Transportation systems, the department which oversees Capital Transit, intends to create an online rider fee payment system in the new year, Collins said.

As part of the Railroad Urban Renewal District redevelopment efforts, transportation systems funded the construction of about 3,600 square feet of new sidewalks in the Sixth Ward.

"While we continue to work with our partners to improve our growing city, we must recognize the great deal of work that is ahead of us," Collins said. "We must boldly tackle tough issues, such as affordable housing for our vulnerable population and public safety. Together with our partners we will accomplish these goals and more while still tending to our fiscal responsibilities and in service to those who entrusted those decisions to us."

