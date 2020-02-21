Helena mayor missed a quarter of 2019 commission meetings, but said attendance will improve

After missing about a quarter of last year’s city commission meetings, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins explained how he would have voted on a couple of key issues recently and said he expects his attendance record to improve.

“It’s not going to be the case going forward,” he said.

Out of the 26 regular or special meetings held in 2019, Collins missed seven (26.9%), former Commissioner Kali Wicks missed five (19.2%), the late Commissioner Ed Noonan and Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin each missed three (11.5%), and Commissioner Andres Haladay missed two (7.7%).

Collins said he would have voted against a resolution to dissolve the Helena Civic Center citizen advisory board, which the city commission approved on a 4-0 vote Dec. 16, but he could not make it to the meeting because he was at a Census training for the city in Texas. He also noted that he would have voted with the rest of the city commission to place former City Manager Ana Cortez on administrative leave during a special meeting on Jan. 17 this year, but the meeting was held on a day that he was traveling because the city’s outside legal counsel did not want the city to delay the vote until he returned.