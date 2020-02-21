Helena mayor missed a quarter of 2019 commission meetings, but said attendance will improve

After missing about a quarter of last year’s city commission meetings, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins explained how he would have voted on a couple of key issues recently and said he expects his attendance record to improve.
“It’s not going to be the case going forward,” he said.
Out of the 26 regular or special meetings held in 2019, Collins missed seven (26.9%), former Commissioner Kali Wicks missed five (19.2%), the late Commissioner Ed Noonan and Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin each missed three (11.5%), and Commissioner Andres Haladay missed two (7.7%).
Collins said he would have voted against a resolution to dissolve the Helena Civic Center citizen advisory board, which the city commission approved on a 4-0 vote Dec. 16, but he could not make it to the meeting because he was at a Census training for the city in Texas. He also noted that he would have voted with the rest of the city commission to place former City Manager Ana Cortez on administrative leave during a special meeting on Jan. 17 this year, but the meeting was held on a day that he was traveling because the city’s outside legal counsel did not want the city to delay the vote until he returned.
Collins said he left a special meeting on May 20 and missed a regular meeting later the same day because he was ill and ended up in a car crash while leaving urgent care. He said he was being honored in Denver by an African leadership group and the former president of Liberia during a meeting on Aug. 12, and he was attending his mother’s 88th birthday celebration during a meeting on Aug. 26.
Collins did not provide an explanation for meetings he missed in February and October last year and said he skipped one in December for “very personal” reasons. He said he will have the city commission publicly read a note explaining his absence whenever he misses a city commission meeting in the future.
While a formal vote cannot take place outside of a regular or special city commission meeting, Collins noted that these are not his only responsibilities as mayor. He provided a list of about 100 other engagements that he has attended in his official role, not including administrative meetings, meetings with members of the public and the time he spends in the mayor’s office every Wednesday.
Wicks said she informed the commission that she would be absent from a January meeting to attend a work event that was scheduled several months prior, and her remaining absences were related to her pregnancy. She also noted that administrative meetings, joint-city/county meetings, board meetings and constituent meetings add up very quickly, and she believes it is important for women who are pregnant or have small children to have a voice on the city commission.
“While I certainly understand the direction of this story, I feel I must express caution, as I hope it will not deter other pregnant women or women with small children from running for or serving in office,” she told the Independent Record in an email. “Theirs is an important voice that should be at the policy table.”
Haladay, who said he was sick during one meeting and out of the country for the other meeting he missed last year, also pointed to the many responsibilities of city commissioners.
“Commission Meetings are important, but they are only one piece of the job and probably only make up around 5% of my time as a Commissioner,” he wrote in an email. “Meetings with the manager, staff, interested residents, and advisory boards, reviewing materials, researching topics, and communicating with community members are incredibly important to staying informed and being an effective leader and representative.”
Haladay said four of the 11 commissioners he has worked with during his six years on the city commission have had children, and he noted that “I could never fault a new mother, or working parent for needing to attend to their family and being absent from a meeting.” When he missed a meeting after his father died, he said, he appreciated that his fellow commissioners did not demand that he justify his absence.
Haladay said he appreciates the time, dedication and efforts of Helena’s past and present city commissioners. He also said he would like to see the city commission discuss its meeting schedule and consider whether to end a prohibition on telephone attendance or proxy voting by commissioners who are unable to attend a meeting in person, which could make it easier for people to serve.
O’Loughlin sent the following statement by email: “I have great respect for my fellow commissioners, who have prioritized public service and each put in significant hours, which includes far more than just formal commission meetings. Helena is lucky to have a diverse set of voices that includes perspectives of those who've served in the military, young parents, and professionals working for local non-profits, the private sector, and public employees.”
In 2019, Helena’s city commissioners were paid $6,800 per year and received a $100 monthly expense account and the mayor received $8,500 per year plus a $150 monthly expense account. Beginning this year, that increased to $9,000 per year plus a $150 expense account for city commissioners and $11,000 per year plus a $200 expense account for the mayor.