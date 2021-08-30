Helena mayor fined $100 for campaign practice violation

The Commissioner of Political Practices has reached a $100 settlement agreement with Helena's mayor for a campaign practice violation in his bid for reelection.

Mayor Wilmot Collins accepted a contribution that exceeded state limits.

“The Commissioner and the Respondent agree that execution of this settlement agreement by both parties, and a payment of a civil fine in the amount of $100 by the Respondent, fully and finally resolves all of the issue as set forth in the Decision,” states an Aug. 19 settlement agreement signed by Collins and Political Practices Commissioner Jeffrey A. Mangan.

Collins is a Liberian refugee and military veteran who is now in his first term. He is being challenged by Sonda Gaub, who runs a tutoring business.

As of Aug. 14, Collins had $8,333 on hand for his reelection campaign and Gaub had $175.

The election is Nov. 2.

Collins said the error was due to an “oversight” on the part of his campaign and contributor.

“We acknowledged the mistake and we returned the $70,” he said.