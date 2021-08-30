Helena mayor fined $100 for campaign practice violation

The Commissioner of Political Practices has reached a $100 settlement agreement with Helena's mayor for a campaign practice violation in his bid for reelection.
Mayor Wilmot Collins accepted a contribution that exceeded state limits.
“The Commissioner and the Respondent agree that execution of this settlement agreement by both parties, and a payment of a civil fine in the amount of $100 by the Respondent, fully and finally resolves all of the issue as set forth in the Decision,” states an Aug. 19 settlement agreement signed by Collins and Political Practices Commissioner Jeffrey A. Mangan.
Collins is a Liberian refugee and military veteran who is now in his first term. He is being challenged by Sonda Gaub, who runs a tutoring business.
As of Aug. 14, Collins had $8,333 on hand for his reelection campaign and Gaub had $175.
The election is Nov. 2.
Collins said the error was due to an “oversight” on the part of his campaign and contributor.
“We acknowledged the mistake and we returned the $70,” he said.
In an Aug. 10 decision, Mangan said Collins accepted four contributions from Rossini Clark for a total of $250, instead of the $180 limit. He noted that Collins, in his response to the complaint, included a copy of a $70 refund check dated Aug. 6 to Clark.
Mangan said Collins had violated campaign finance law, but also took appropriate action to remedy the violation.
“The failure to fully and timely report and disclose cannot generally be excused by oversight or ignorance,” Mangan wrote. He said a civil fine was justified.
The complaint was filed Aug. 3 by Aaron James Leas of East Helena.
Mangan forwarded the complaint to Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher, who returned the matter back to the Commissioner of Political Practices’ office for prosecution.
