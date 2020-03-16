Helena mayor declares state of emergency

"We're assessing that right now and should get a sense of where we are and where we need to be," she said.

Reed did not have employee numbers that are currently in the office or working remotely, but said "We're trying our best to make sure the work gets done."

Reed, who was on her fifth day on the job, said she was still learning some of the processes that go with the declaration. With a FEMA disaster declared, the declaration was the first step in possibly tapping federal funding and the city is coordinating with the county and the state, she said.

On Sunday in a continuation of the state’s emergency declaration, Gov. Steve Bullock ordered all K-12 schools closed for two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. So far six people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Montana.

This story will be updated.

