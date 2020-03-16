Helena mayor declares state of emergency

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins declared a local disaster emergency Monday due to the novel coronavirus.
The mayoral declaration is the latest emergency declaration following similar moves at the federal, state and county levels. The declaration lasts for 10 days.
“The city will commit all available resources, and will take all possible action to combat and to alleviate the situation, local resources may not be adequate to cope with the situation,” the declaration states.
The declaration activates the response and recovery aspects of local disaster emergency plans including the Lewis and Clark County Emergency Operations Plan. The interim city manager has the authority to prevent ingress or egress to all parts of the city, order employees to work from home, and to direct law enforcement to enforce quarantines or curfews with or at the direction of the City-County Board of Health officer.
Helena City Commission meetings will be restricted to only legally required actions until meetings may be held remotely. All commission administrative meetings are canceled, as are nonessential meetings of advisory boards.
Interim City Manger Melinda Reed said Monday the city expected to have a better idea on things like which city employees may work remotely in the next couple of days.
"We're assessing that right now and should get a sense of where we are and where we need to be," she said.
Reed did not have employee numbers that are currently in the office or working remotely, but said "We're trying our best to make sure the work gets done."
Reed, who was on her fifth day on the job, said she was still learning some of the processes that go with the declaration. With a FEMA disaster declared, the declaration was the first step in possibly tapping federal funding and the city is coordinating with the county and the state, she said.
On Sunday in a continuation of the state’s emergency declaration, Gov. Steve Bullock ordered all K-12 schools closed for two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. So far six people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Montana.
This story will be updated.
