Helena mayor challenges residents to conserve water

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins is joining mayors across the country asking residents to make a commitment to reduce pollution and manage water resources more wisely.

The Wyland Foundation National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation runs the month of April, and Collins encourages residents and businesses to take the pledge and track standings at mywaterpledge.com.

With the Helena area in extreme drought, the city encourages people to not only plan now for the potentially dry summer ahead but also for the future as these dry years become more frequent.

"To participate in the challenge, residents can go online and make pledges to conserve water, reduce pollution and save energy," a Friday press release states.

Helena will compete against other cities in the 30,000-99,999 population category.

Winning cities will be those with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge. Cities and their residents will have a chance to win prizes, including $3,000 toward home utility bills, Toro Irrigation Smart Controllers, gift cards and more, the press release states.

Additionally, residents of winning cities can nominate a deserving charity to receive a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Students and teachers are encouraged to take part.

The annual challenge is a nonprofit national community service campaign started 10 years ago by a handful of mayors looking for alternative ways to engage their residents about the water challenges facing the United States, according to the press release.

“The City of Helena’s decision to participate in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is more than a response to a few dry years, it is a demonstration that we value conserving our natural resources and is another step in progressing our city towards a sustainable future,” Collins said.

"Last year, residents from more than 2,000 cities in all 50 U.S. states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by more than 3 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 80 million pounds, and prevent hundreds of thousands of pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds," the press release states. "The Challenge goes beyond short-term issues and looks at the ways our water use will affect the future of our communities - from how we manage coasts, lakes, and rivers, to reducing polluted runoff."

"We want Helena to be a leader in water conservation and waste reduction, and I encourage all residents to go online and take this pledge," Collins said.

The foundation has also created a new digital tool called My Volunteer Water Project, giving residents a unique way to do hands-on home, community and workplace projects year-round in support of their city’s sustainability efforts.

"The more projects residents do throughout the year, the better chance for a city to win the Mayor’s Challenge in April," the press release states.

