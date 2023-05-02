The Helena City Commission is expected to approve revisions to city code regarding special event and open container permitting at an upcoming meeting.

City Attorney Rebecca Dockter proposed the rather extensive rewrite that includes the addition of a new section to the city's code during an April 5 meeting.

The new section of code, Title 9 "Parades, Special Events, Tours, and Vendors," states any such events, including the sale of merchandise, food or beverages, operating on city rights-of-way must secure a permit from the Helena Transportation Systems Department.

The resolution pertaining to the code changes states the permit will come with a fee "as established by the City Commission."

Every event, from Montana Pride to a neighborhood block party, will need a permit to operate, which requires event planners to secure liability insurance.

Tour businesses are now also lumped into the special events designation. The resolution specifically mentions the "tour train," or Last Chance Tours.

"We've included tours; that was a change because there was in the past no allowance for things like the tour train we know has been going on for a long time," Dockter told the commission during the April 5 meeting. "The tour train and any new peddle pub tour busses, that is a potential for the future and that's the ability to allow for those in code language."

City Commissioner Emily Dean questioned the need for smaller neighborhood block parties to get insurance, referencing the annual Bentonia Block Party held in the neighborhood just south of the City-County Building.

"The code currently would require that, but there has been some waivers of that requirement in the past," Dockter said. "(Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority) also requires that we do, so it's pretty common across the state that insurance is required for those types of events."

New language also distinguishes between large and small events with separate review periods. Permit applications for events of less than 1,000 participants and attendees requires a 30-day review period while events with more than 1,000 people now require a 90-day review period "to allow staff and the applicants to meet and work out any issues we see with those," Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke said during the resolution's first reading at the commission's April 24 regular meeting.

Should any more staff time be required, it will result in additional fees. According to the code revision, upon payment of the permit fee, "the applicant will be allowed a one-hour meeting with City staff to discuss the logistics and requirements for conducting the special event. For any required meeting time over one hour, the applicant must pay an hourly charge as established by the Commission."

The new code also moves the granting of an open container law waiver permit from the city commission level to the city manager's office.

Larger, recurring events can now apply for long-term agreements as well.

"So for Pride or Gov Cup, we can sign a five- to seven-year agreement with them and basically they're permitted for those years minus some minor revisions as in dates," Knoepke said. "But if there are any major changes, then we start the process over. We put that language in there to provide a quicker turnaround time for those larger recurring events."

The ability to secure a multi-year permit is a big win for groups like Montana Pride, which butted heads with the commission over the previous process in recent years.

"The process they are building is a step in the right direction, but they're not done yet," Montana Pride Executive Director Kev Hamm said in an interview Tuesday.

Hamm said he is still concerned about language involving the alcohol permit, specifically the portion requiring such events to take place in clearly defined spaces.

"The language needs to be reworked," he said, noting that events like the annual Pride Parade incorporate large swaths of downtown, and roping off those event spaces to keep people with open alcoholic beverages in simply will not work and could further disrupt traffic, a new addition to the code should the resolution be passed by the commission.

"That is clarified within the new language, you have to be within a confined area," Dockter said during the April 5 city meeting.

She said signage or event staff could also be used to define the area.

Another addition to the code would allow the city to revoke permits and immediately shut down the permitted activities for any code violations or failure to pay the fees.

City Commissioner Melinda Reed inquired during the April 5 meeting about the public engagement efforts undertaken prior to finalizing the code revisions.

Knoepke said his staff issued new permit applications that reflect the code changes to organizers of early 2023 events as a sort of test run of the proposed new system "to fix any glitches."

"Our intent was to get that all out in a better public process, but in the interest of time and with the events that are coming, we wanted it all captured in (a digital database) starting this year, so we modified that public process and used those earlier events as tests, so that we could see if there were any fixes needed before we put it out to the general public."

The city commission approved the code revisions during a first reading on April 24. A second reading on the revisions is slated for the city's regular May 8 meeting at 6 p.m.