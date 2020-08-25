Helena man's sentence reduced to one year in negligent homicide of doctor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Supreme Court's Sentencing Review Division has reduced the sentence for Gregg Trude, who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2018 fatal shooting of Helena Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton.

Trude is expected to be released from the Missoula Assessment and Sanctions Center in October.

First Judicial District Court Judge Michael McMahon originally sentenced Trude to 20 years in the Montana State Prison, with all but 3 1/2 years suspended. Trude was also ordered to pay $3.7 million to Walton's widow Leslie Walton.

Earlier this month, the Sentencing Review Division unanimously found that "the sentence imposed is clearly excessive." The three judges on the panel are Chairperson Dan Wilson and members Luke Berger and Jessica Fehr.

Trude's sentence was reduced to 15 years with 14 years suspended. He was further ordered to complete 500 hours of community service.

Trude admitted to the accidental killing of Walton as the two returned from a hunting trip on Oct. 21, 2018. The accident occurred as a hunting rifle was being removed from the vehicle in an empty parking lot on Cedar Street in Helena.

At the sentencing on Oct. 16, McMahon questioned Trude's behavior before and after the incident, stating it was Trude's negligence that led to Walton's death. Trude was criticized by Walton's wife for being a "special forces trained medic" who did nothing while Walton bled out on the ground.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 20

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.