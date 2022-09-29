Helena man who drowned at Spring Meadow Lake identified

The 29-year-old man who drowned at Spring Meadow Lake State Park was identified Thursday as Kyle Verley of Helena.

He drowned about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after he had been wading in the lake while carrying a toddler on his shoulders. They were in a deeper part of the north area of the swimming section, officials said.

Verley, who was fully clothed, apparently walked into some mud and the child began to thrash. A woman with the child’s mother, who was onshore, jumped into the water and grabbed the child, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff / Coroner Leo Dutton said.

Efforts by rescue personnel to resuscitate Verley were unsuccessful.

His body was transported to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy, which is complete, the sheriff said. The next of kin has been notified.

Dutton said the manner of death is accidental and the cause is drowning.

The sheriff’s Water Emergency Team, Helena Fire Department, St. Peter’s Health and Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue responded to the scene, officials said.