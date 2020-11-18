Helena man sentenced to 32 years for raping women

Grove spoke on his own behalf in a statement to the court. Grove recounted the events of the nights in question, claiming that he had consensual sex with both women multiple times and sent a video of one sexual encounter to the victim's fiance nearly a year later. Dr. Robert Page, a psychoanalyst who performed a psychosexual evaluation on Grove, characterized this as malicious and psychopathic.

"I regret acting out towards (victim 1) and her fiance," Grove said. "I will forever live with regret for my actions."

Page said Grove was at a low risk of committing general criminal offenses and at a moderate risk of sexual criminal activity. Page said Grove is a misogynist who has hostility toward women, lacks concern for others and suffers from sex preoccupation. According to Page, characteristics that made Grove more likely to reoffend included his age, his previous involvement with the criminal justice system and the fact that the victims were unrelated.

Page said he has no way of knowing for sure how honest Grove was with him, but said Grove didn't display the obvious evasive behavior of some sex offenders.