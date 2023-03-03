Brandon Michael Watson of Helena was sentenced in Lewis and Clark County District Court to 40 years in the Montana State Prison, with 30 suspended, for raping a child younger than 12.

On Feb. 21, Judge Mike Menahan recommended that Watson complete Phase 1 of sex offender treatment while serving his 10 years. He’s designated as a Level 1 sex offender, meaning low risk of repeat offenses.

A deputy with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by an elementary school for a child who had disclosed that Watson had sexual contact with her. The child stated that she told their mother about it months prior in the fall of 2021. Reports show Watson claimed the touch was accidental when confronted by the mother.

Many of the things the child told detectives were able to be confirmed as true, said officials. Watson was originally charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual assault, according to court reports.

A report by Child Protective Services revealed that Watson’s criminal history showed prior domestic violence and endangering the welfare of a child.