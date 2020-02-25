Helena man sentenced for armed home invasion

A 47-year-old Helena man who admitted to brandishing a firearm during a home invasion last year was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and seven months in prison and five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Gerald Allen Hiler, also known as Teg, 47, pleaded guilty in October to robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say a co-defendant, Kielan Brett Franklin, gave the victims money to travel to Washington to buy an ounce of heroin and began sending them threatening text messages after they returned with less than an ounce and declined to immediately turn it over.

Prosecutors say the victims let 27-year-old Arielle Rose Cowser into their Helena home on March 8, 2019, and she then allowed Hiler, Franklin and Morgan Victor Pitsch into the home a few minutes later. Hiler and Pitsch were wearing masks and had guns, and the robbers fled with a small amount of heroin and the female victim's wedding ring, cellphone and purse after the victims called 911.

Franklin and Pitsch have pleaded guilty to charges and are awaiting sentencing. A jury last week convicted Cowser of robbery charges. Cowser is to be sentenced on June 11.

U.S. District Judge Sam E. Haddon presided over Hiler's trial, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Bartleson is prosecuting the case.

