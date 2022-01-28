Helena man searches for clues after daughter killed in Utah

Sean-Paul Schulte had just returned to Helena after burying his daughter in Billings when he immediately packed for a trip to Utah where she was killed.

He said he didn’t know what was going to happen, but knew he had to do something.

Schulte divides his time between Helena and Utah, where his daughter Kylen Schulte, 24, and her spouse Crystal Turner, 38, were killed in August. He set up a “clue booth” in Swanny City Park in Moab, Utah and asked anyone who knew or had heard anything about their deaths to come forward.

He said he received nearly 50 clues in the course of one month and turned that information over to law enforcement.

“People came by and told me clues and persons of interest who may be involved,” Schulte, 53, said in a recent telephone call from Moab.

Crystal's and Kylen’s bodies were found Aug. 18 in an irrigation ditch west of their campsite in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. Both women had been shot several times, officials with the the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a Jan. 19 news release. Officials were made aware of the discovery by an acquaintance of the victims who had been searching for them in the area.

Authorities said they have narrowed the date of death to Aug. 14, and they said they have a person of interest but have not identified a suspect.

The sheriff’s office said it spent the next several days processing the scene and collected the victims’ tent, personal belongings and vehicle as well as blood, shell casings, bullet fragments and video evidence nearby, sheriff’s officials said.

They said the state medical examiner determined there was no sign of forcible sexual assault.

Sheriff’s officials discounted comments that Gabby Petito and her fiance Brian Laundrie were somehow involved. Petito’s death garnered international attention. On Aug. 12, Moab officers questioned Petito and Laundrie about a potential assault.

The van Petito and Laundrie were traveling in was pulled over after a 911 call was received about a possible assault. An officer found Petito was "crying uncontrollably" in the passenger seat. They reportedly saw the incident "more accurately as a mental/emotional health ‘break’ than a domestic assault," and separated the couple for the night.

Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Officials believe she had died in late August. Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida.

But the FBI and Florida investigators have determined Petito and Laundrie had no involvement with the deaths of the two women, Moab police said.

“In a nutshell, the FBI said the ballistics, cellphone pings and evidence doesn’t match,” Sean-Paul Schulte said.

Schulte said most of the clues people passed along were good, adding that only a handful were not useful.

He said there were “multiple leads” involving “multiple creeps and weirdos. They were all there.”

Schulte said some tips lined up with the evidence. He said there were some reports of people who were anti-lesbian or anti-people in general at the park.

“Maybe the weirdo they knew was our weirdo,” he said. “Then those clues started to fade away and people came to give hugs and support.”

“I think it will be awful interesting that if one of the clues I passed along solved the case,” he said. “It would be unbelievable.”

He said the waiting is tough, adding that “one day is too long” to wait.

“Do I feel like they are working the case? Yes. Do I feel someone will be cuffed and stuffed soon? No,” he said.

Schulte said Jason Jensen, a private investigator, has contacted him and is working on the case for free.

“I met with him in Moab and we had a good working relationship,” Schulte said. “I gave him all my notes and he said I could go home. ‘Bless his heart.’”

Kylen was buried next to her brother at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park in Billings. Tragedy previously struck the family in 2015 when MacKeon “Mackey” Schulte, 15, was shot and killed by a 17-year-old friend in Billings after tapping onto the friend’s window at 2:30 a.m. He was apparently mistaken for an intruder.

Schulte said he has divided his time between Helena and Moab for years, and Kylen had moved to Moab to be with him after Mackey died. She had also lost a baby who she had named Blayke Sinead.

Schulte said his daughter and her spouse were “the brightest shining light of a couple living in Moab.”

He said he often tells people to be “Crystal clear and Kylen kind.”

Schulte plans to return to Helena, where he works open-mic nights at a local bar and plans to set up a touring business in which people visit the sapphire mines or see the area at sunset.

He said he has three remaining children, Marlo, Xander and William.

“I still have three kids to live for,” he said. “Of course, I’ve been through the ringer … but if I look at the odds now, they may be pretty good in my favor.”

“I have had a lot of sad things happen to me, shocking things that have happened in a split second that I had nothing to do with, but I have three beautiful kids to live for," Schulte said.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday. Officials said in their Jan. 19 news release that the FBI is helping them with the investigation, which includes video, forensic and behavior analysis. Sheriff’s officials ask the public to be careful about sharing information via social media. People with information should call 435-259-8115 or 435-259-1397.

