Helena man races against time for kidney transplant

A 44-year-old Helena man is recovering from a kidney transplant following a emotional roller coaster series of events that includes a close-knit hometown theater, a busybody hairdresser, a big-hearted aerospace company and a family suffering through tragedy.

J.D. “Pepper” Petersen has IgA Nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, a kidney disease that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A builds up. According to online sources, it results in inflammation that can hamper the kidneys' ability to filter waste from blood.

Petersen said in a telephone interview Wednesday from Tennessee that his kidney function was below 15% and was at the point of having to go through dialysis, which doctors had warned him about for years.

On May 11, his wife, Jamey, posted on Facebook that Petersen was in need of a kidney, saying he had Stage 4 kidney failure and was in dire need of a donor.

“His kidney health and situation has been degrading for several years and now the rubber meets the road for him,” she wrote.

But on Wednesday, Petersen was released from a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital, sporting a new kidney and claiming that doctors said he was the most successful transplant case they have ever experienced.

He said he suffered with the problem for years. He went to the Mayo Clinic in 2007 and knew he would need a kidney transplant.

Peterson, who is president and chief executive officer of the Montana Cannabis Guild, said he has been sluggish, sleeping extra hours and added that friend Ted Dick has been driving him around for the past four years.

"I was in horrible pain," he said. "It just destroys your kidneys. I couldn’t play with my children. I couldn’t drive."

He said he was in a meeting Friday when he started receiving calls from his sister, who is a hairdresser in Covington, Tennessee and "who knows everybody." There was someone they both knew who had suffered an aneurysm and she was on life support.

Someone had told her that perhaps this person could save her brother’s life. They eventually were able to contact the family and the family agreed to keep the daughter alive for this purpose, Petersen said.

The woman’s name is Katie VanDouser. She died May 12. She was 39 and leaves a 10-year-old son.

"Bentley was her pride and joy, and Katie’s entire life revolved around him," her obituary states.

Petersen said on Friday he got a call that he could have the transplant, but would have to make it to Memphis by the next day. He decided on having the surgery at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, as his mother is a registered nurse who lives in Memphis and he could recuperate at her home.

There were no commercial flights out of Helena in which he could make the connections, Petersen said.

Jamey Petersen posted their dilemma on Facebook and a friend, Shawn Whyte, who they knew from their family’s participation in Grandstreet Theatre, had posted about it online as well. That post was seen by friend Elise Byron, who works for Bridger Aerospace in Bozeman.

“I was scrolling through Facebook after work on Friday and saw the post from Jamey that Shawn shared,” Byron, a controller for Bridger, said in an email. “I thought ‘Well, I sure do know a few pilots and we have planes that aren’t deployed on fire (calls) yet.’ I took a screenshot of the post and sent it to our Chief Operating Officer, Darren Wilkins, who within minutes had identified an aircraft – one Pilatus PC12 – and a pilot.”

She said she got Petersen’s contact info and about an hour after seeing the post, Bridger pilot, Zach Tameler, took off from Bozeman to Helena to pick up Petersen.

Wilkins said this was a special request.

"It was something that was very easy for us to do and it was the right thing to do," Wilkins said.

He added he was "incredibly proud" of his colleagues.

"They have no idea who Pepper is and they said 'Yes, we can do it,'" he said.

Wilkins was asked if Petersen or his insurance company would be billed for the flight.

"Absolutely not," he said. "It was something Bridger was happy to do."

Wilkins estimated the flight would have cost several thousand dollars.

Petersen said there was a lot of crazy coordination and the plan could have crumbled about a dozen times.

But it all came together.

“People would say ‘Pepper, it is getting too complicated and not going to work,’” he recalled. “I said ‘To hell with that, we will make it work.’”

He said the Bridger pilot was “so gracious and flew me to the terminal, carried luggage for me and comforted me on the flight,” Petersen said, thanking Bridger and its Chief Executive Officer Tim Sheehy. “Just by the Lord’s grace there were no delays.”

Petersen arrived at the hospital.

“The surgeon came in and said ‘Go.’ Next thing I know I woke up fighting,” Petersen said.

He said his kidney function has been perfect.

“Within hours of the operation I felt like I haven’t felt in 10 years,” he said. “I was up, walking and dancing.”

He said he looks forward to getting back out on the Missouri River and helping to “build Montana into the community we all love and deserve.”

“There were so many people pulling for me in Montana, it was amazing,” Petersen said. “If not for the flight from Bridger Aer, I would not have gotten this kidney and I’d be home suffering now. I was at the doors of death.”

He praises Katie, the woman who not only saved his life, but as an organ donor saved others.

“We went to high school together and she was an amazing soul,” the Petersens posted on Facebook. “We are so sad that we and her family have lost this beautiful spirit but want her family to know how moved we are that she will live on through Pepper, a childhood friend, and through many others who will receive the gift of life from her.”

“She saved multiple people with her gift,” Pepper Petersen said. “Katie is an angel. She is always with me now.”

Funeral services for VanDouser are May 22, in Covington, Tennessee.

"She gave selflessly in her life, and continued this selfless giving in her death," her obituary states. "Katie’s wish was for her organs to be donated, and her final act of kindness and love was to give the gift of life to others through organ donation."

Donna Roe VanDouser, Katie’s mother, said this is just how God works.

She said she agreed to giving Petersen the kidney without realizing she knew him when he was a child. It wasn’t until someone referred to him as “Pepper” that it sunk in.

“It’s all come full circle,” she said in a telephone interview.

VanDouser, 60, said Petersen has repeatedly told her how much he appreciates the donation.

“He is really too grateful,” she said, adding he asked her permission to post Katie’s photo on his Facebook page.

“I said ‘Yes, as long as I get to hug him,'” she recalled.

“This boy has made my daughter’s death a life,” VanDouser said. “I feel she is still alive. He is so sweet, the boy feels guilty Katie is not here.”

She believes there was divine intervention.

“I signed the paper, but God made it happen,”VanDouser said. “I feel part of my child is still alive.”

The VanDouser family asks that donations be made to the MidSouth Transplant Foundation. There is also a GoFundMe site at https://bit.ly/3PyXM8C to help the family with funeral expenses.

Petersen has also set up a GoFundMe site at https://bit.ly/3adj9fN to help with his expenses. He urges people to consider not only becoming organ donors, but to donate blood as well.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

