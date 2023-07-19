A Helena man pulled by his neighbors from his burning house early Monday has died from his injuries.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Leo Dutton identified the man as 70-year-old Raymond Masse.

About nine Helena Fire Department personnel responded to the house fire on the 1800 block of Joslyn Street just after 4 a.m. Monday.

Masse was pulled from the burning manufactured home by his neighbors, a mother and her two sons.

Medical units transported him to St. Peter's Health emergency room. Masse died of his injuries at about 9:35 a.m. Monday.

Dutton said the cause of death was acute respiratory failure and burns covering about 65% of his body. He said the manner of death was accidental.

Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said in an email Wednesday afternoon the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Campbell called the actions of Masse's neighbors "nothing short of heroic."

When interviewed at her home across the narrow neighborhood street, the mother of the family declined to give their names because they did not want the extra attention.

The woman told the Independent Record she has cancer, and that the Navy just sent her 20-year-old son home from a deployment in Europe to spend time with her. She said her younger son is leaving for basic training with the Navy on his 18th birthday next week.

The mother said her boys smelled the smoke from the neighbor's burning house, woke her up, grabbed three fire extinguishers and called 911 on the way out of their door.

She said the three of them rushed to their neighbor's door to find it engulfed in flames.

"We emptied three fire extinguishers just to get the flames around the door knocked down," she said.

The woman said smoke poured out from the door once they managed to open it. She said Masse was unconscious in a chair just feet from the entryway.

The mother said they noticed oxygen tanks stored on the man's porch and a nearby air conditioning unit on fire, so they grabbed another fire extinguisher and some linens.

She said she tried to put out the AC unit fire while her boys wrapped the man in the linens and carried him to another neighbor's house.

The fire was contained to the building of origin, a news release on the fire states. "All fire crews were clear of the scene shortly after (6 a.m.)"