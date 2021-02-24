Helena man organizing donation drive to help Texans

When Ken McLean saw that people in Texas were in dire need of help after being hit hard by a winter blast, he knew what his next step would be: He hooked up his trailer.

McLean pulled his 25-foot snowmobile trailer into the Safeway parking lot on Tuesday and started taking donations of water, diapers, nonperishable food and other supplies to haul down to Texas. He plans on being at the Helena store from about 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, until the trailer is full, and will then haul the goods down to the Lone Star State.

“I was seeing people in turmoil,” he said of news accounts of the deadly storm that hit Texas, leaving many without power and water and prompting President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration.

McLean, 41, said Texas firefighters have helped fight wildfires in Montana.

“I thought, why can’t we help them?” he asked.

McLean owns Big Sky Smoke’n, which specializes in custom smoked meats and barbecue. He has held events such as Back the Blue, which supports law enforcement, and one that drew attention to veteran suicides. The Helena resident said he is retired from the military.