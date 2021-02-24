Helena man organizing donation drive to help Texans

When Ken McLean saw that people in Texas were in dire need of help after being hit hard by a winter blast, he knew what his next step would be: He hooked up his trailer.
McLean pulled his 25-foot snowmobile trailer into the Safeway parking lot on Tuesday and started taking donations of water, diapers, nonperishable food and other supplies to haul down to Texas. He plans on being at the Helena store from about 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, until the trailer is full, and will then haul the goods down to the Lone Star State.
“I was seeing people in turmoil,” he said of news accounts of the deadly storm that hit Texas, leaving many without power and water and prompting President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration.
McLean, 41, said Texas firefighters have helped fight wildfires in Montana.
“I thought, why can’t we help them?” he asked.
McLean owns Big Sky Smoke’n, which specializes in custom smoked meats and barbecue. He has held events such as Back the Blue, which supports law enforcement, and one that drew attention to veteran suicides. The Helena resident said he is retired from the military.
He said he was in contact with the office of Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who put him in touch with Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, who is to provide further directions on where to take the items. He was helped with his Tuesday collecting by Eric Dowell, assistant manager at Safeway.
“I love this kind of stuff,” Dowell said, “when we can give back to the public it is a great feeling.”
A collection area was set up inside the store due to temperatures hovering in the 20s, and McLean was shuttling items to his trailer. McLean said he hopes to gather 10,000 pounds of goods.
Dowell said he has helped McLean on past projects and will accompany him when he transfers the provisions to Texas.
”It is good to see it go where it is needed,” he said.
Dowell sent out a "thank you" from the store to anyone willing to help. People can drop off items later in the day at the store’s customer service desk. Those items will then be handed over to McLean.
McLean does not know yet when he will drive down, but expects it to be within a week.
"I'm not taking an empty trailer," he said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.