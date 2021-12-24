Helena man leaves lasting legacy in stained glass

It was Inez June Fazenbaker who convinced her husband, Elbert Fazenbaker, to go to college.

"She said, 'Go for one semester. If you don't like it, you don't have to go back,'" Elbert said.

He earned a degree in social work and completed 169 credits.

Inez June also convinced Elbert to take up a new hobby, knowing he had given up on a passion for leatherwork earlier in their 69 years of marriage.

He said he thought glasswork might suit him and cited its similarities to leatherwork and his childhood spent near Pennsylvania glass factories.

"So I took a class," Elbert said. "That was her mistake. I like working with my hands."

He said the craft quickly took up large amounts of his time and home.

But when Elbert embarked on a project to furnish his church, Covenant United Methodist Church, with new stained glass windows, Inez June was with him, helping to pick out different colored sheets of glass.

As Elbert neared completion of a five-panel depiction of "The Last Super" this past year, the culmination of years of stained glass creations he crafted and had installed, Inez June's health declined.

"She would tell me, 'I want you to be downstairs working,'" he said.

"She wanted to see it before she died," he said. "I had two windows left."

So it is to Inez June that Elbert dedicated his recreation of Jesus and the disciples.

"When she died, it took 69 years out of my life," Elbert said. He took refuge in his shop, working away on his gift to his church. "That's what kept me going for the first couple of months."

The chairs in Covenant United Methodist Church, and the occupants, display a slow-moving light show replete with bright and warm colors during a Sunday morning sermon.

Over a few years, Elbert, who turns 90 in June, crafted a seven-panel display of the Sleeping Giant that hangs proudly above the church sanctuary rafters, five large windows around the sanctuary that depict various scenes from the Bible, three panels nearly 10 feet tall in the fellowship hall, a large piece that depicts Jesus with children that adorns the children's classroom, and The Last Super in the narthex.

Two other church members installed the many pieces of stained glass under Elbert's supervision throughout the years.

"They said to me, 'You look nervous. You should go home.' I told them if I go home, I'll be really nervous," Elbert said.

He said during services it is difficult to keep his eyes off his work, noticing how the colors change with the sun or little mistakes no one else sees. But mostly Elbert is filled with pride for achieving such an accomplishment and leaving behind a lasting legacy for Inez June, the woman who went out with him on a school bet some 75 years ago.

"I sit in the sanctuary and look it at all. It amazes me," Elbert said. "I'd never thought I'd do all that."

Church member Sandee Sept said the congregation is proud of the work as well.

"It's been an adventure. Early on we were stunned with what Elbert could do," Sept said. "We take pride in the windows and Elbert's work."

Elbert said he is done with stained glass projects for a while, though his friends in the pews have heard that one before.

"I'm thinking about doing my leatherwork this summer," he said. "I kept all my tools."

