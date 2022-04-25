Helena man faces sexual assault, sexual abuse of children charges

A 44-year-old Helena man is facing felony charges of sexual assault, sexual assault of children and tampering with or fabricating evidence for allegedly subjecting a girl younger than 16 to sexual contact, authorities said Monday.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s deputy Chase Rasmussen said in an affidavit filed April 22 that a woman came to Law and Justice Center and said she found child pornography on a cellphone belonging to Marshal Geoffrey Greene, her boyfriend of 1 1/2 years. She said he had served time in prison for a similar charge and had recently gotten off probation.

She said she knew one of the girls in the photo, who is a family friend, and that the child is around age 7.

The woman said the defendant has been alone with the girl in the child’s bedroom several times. She said the photos were sexual in nature. One of them involved inappropriate touching of the defendant by the girl.

She said the defendant had other photos on his phone of girls in public areas, such as grocery stores. In some photos there were close ups of the child. The woman said she noticed there were hundreds of pages of porn on the defendant’s phone, but didn’t know if it was child or adult porn.

The girl told police the defendant had been in a bed with her.

The woman told police the defendant had purchased a Glock pistol when he got off probation and liked to let people know he was carrying it. She told deputies she was afraid for her safety.

Greene was located at his job and taken into custody, authorities said.

He told authorities he was in photos of the girl, but they did not have sex, only inappropriate touching.

The tampering with evidence felony alleges he altered, destroyed or concealed a record to hamper the investigation. According to the affidavit, Greene told deputies he deleted some pictures from his phone, but not from the photo album or recycle bin.

Greene appeared Monday in Justice Court and is being held at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

