A 31-year-old Helena man is facing several charges after a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend during which he allegedly struck her several times and threatened to kill himself.

Dylan Joseph Sparkman has been charged in Justice Court with one count each of felony aggravated burglary, felony partner or family member assault, stalking and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a police officer, unlawful restraint and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

A woman called 911 shortly after midnight April 13, stating she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend at her York Road residence. She asked to meet a deputy at a gasoline station in East Helena. She said she had filed a restraining order and it was served against the ex-boyfriend earlier in the day, according to court documents.

She said the defendant was waiting for her when she returned home about 5 p.m. April 12. He asked why she filed the restraining order she could not leave until she killed him. He blocked her from leaving the house and at one time held a knife to his own throat, authorities said.

She calmed him down and got the knife away from him. She told deputies that he had punched her repeatedly earlier in the face and head, the affidavit stated. She said he threatened suicide with the knife and she calmed him down and he went to sleep. She left the house and got into her vehicle and locked the door. He began tapping on the vehicle windows.

Deputies saw his vehicle on Canyon Ferry Road, but he got out and ran away. He was arrested later by a deputy without incident, authorities said.

The defendant had a partner and family member assault conviction from 2015 and a 2011 domestic violence conviction out of Washington, the affidavit stated.

Charges against Sparkman were filed Friday. He was listed on the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center jail roster Monday.