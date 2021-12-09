Helena man faces felony intimidation charge

A 43-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony intimidation after allegedly cutting the pillow top of a king-sized bed with a knife during an argument with his girlfriend, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Poplar Street at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday to do a welfare check. A woman at the scene said she and the defendant were arguing and he had shown self-harming behavior while holding a large knife.

He allegedly used the knife to stab a king-sized bed and cut the pillow top. The knife was not brandished toward the woman, police said.

The defendant allegedly told the woman he would “put (her) in the ground” if she ended the relationship and that members of his family would retaliate against her. The woman said this scared her.

He left the residence before police arrived but was located in the area. He said he was in an argument with the woman, but had not damaged the bed.

Police said the man had several prior arrests for domestic-related offenses.

Gerald Thomas Nevermissesashot was placed under arrest. Bond was set in Helena Justice Court at $5,000.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

