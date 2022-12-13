Helena man displays Christmas ephemera collection at pop-up exhibition

As a high school junior in Malta, Mike Smith was fascinated by dinosaur fossils.

The archaeopteryx, a part bird and part dinosaur from the late Jurassic period, is a specimen that has captured the attention of many an amateur paleontologist, including Smith, since first excavated in the middle of the 19th century.

A discovery of at least one of these fossilized birds occurred in a stone quarry in Germany. Smith said he learned the stone being quarried was used for a purpose unfamiliar to him at the time, chromolithography.

A little more research uncovered that the German lithography company was printing Christmas cards, so Smith bought a set of the late 19th century cards in an auction, kicking off a passion that has lasted 40 years.

The Montana Historical Society hosted Smith and his extensive collection of Christmas treasures as part of a one-day pop-up exhibition on Dec. 10, its last until the museum’s remodel is completed in 2025.

The lobby was filled to the brim with cards, ornaments, illustrations and music boxes.

Smith said his more than 30 years as a Helena High School science teacher setting up the annual Science Circus helped prepare him for this.

“I never knew how much I had until I started putting together this exhibit,” he said with a chuckle, adding that he was unable to sleep the night before. “I’ve been thinking about this all fall.”

The oldest piece in Smith’s collection is a Gleason’s pictorial illustration dating back to 1852. In it, Queen Victoria, Prince Albert and some children are seen in front of a Christmas tree, a strictly German tradition at the time.

Smith said the illustration was so popular and widely distributed in America at the time that it is often credited with bringing the tradition of Christmas trees stateside.

The collection rolls on toward the turn of the century with beautiful original prints of Thomas Nast illustrations for Harper’s Magazine and children’s books.

Nast was best known for doing battle via political cartooning with the likes of William Tweed and Ulysses S. Grant, but his Civil War-era depictions of Santa Claus and family Christmas celebrations left just as an indelible mark on American culture.

“Nast really taught us how to do Christmas,” said Vonda Fredrickson-Dyrdahl, Smith’s friend since the second grade who helped him put the exhibit together and served as a de facto docent during the display.

Another Harper’s centerfold illustration by Nast within Smith’s collection portrays Santa Claus dressed as Uncle Sam visiting a Union Army camp and performing with a Jefferson Davis marionette published in 1862.

Smith said Nast’s portrayals of Ol’ Saint Nick popularized the icon in the United States.

Smith held up one of his framed Nast illustrations of a Christmas scene in an American living room, replete with decorations, a tree and an embracing couple, all immediately recognizable touchstones.

“The only thing different in this illustration is the hoop skirt,” he said.

Though some may lament corporate America hijacking Christmas lore to sell elves on the shelves and the like, Smith said advertisers have been at the center of America’s Christmas traditions from the beginning.

Some of the more recent pieces in the collection are a trio of illustrations from between 1910 to 1913 that show disastrous results when Santa traded in his sleigh for an airplane.

“It just goes to show you, we’re always fighting progress,” Fredrickson-Dyrdahl said.

The exhibit also included large music boxes, FAO Schwarz postcards circa 1885, Lion Coffee store displays, scrap-booking lithographs from the 1880s, and goose feather trees adorned with delicate, handmade ornaments.

“I watched him over all these years put this collection together,” Fredrickson-Dyrdahl said. “I told him, ‘You have to let people see this; it’s incredible.’”

She said they were both born in December, so this time of year has always had a special meaning for the childhood friends.

Smith said the bulk of the collection went into storage after the exhibit, and that he hopes one day to donate it all to a museum.

After 40 years of collecting Christmas ephemera, Smith said he has come away with a greater appreciation for the importance of the season.

“What it really comes down to is the best things about Christmas aren’t things,” he said. “And for all the joy it brings, it can also be a really hard time for some people.”

When Smith was 15 years old, his sister Janet died of cancer at age 25 in August of that year.

Smith said while his family decorated the Christmas tree only a few months later, his father placed an angel ornament on the top and said, “That’s our Janet.”

“These objects come from all over the world, and I know every one of them has a story like that,” Smith said.