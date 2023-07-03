A 58-year-old Helena man died Sunday after he, a woman and pet dog fell off a jet ski into Hauser Lake near the Causeway, prompting a witness to swim out and rescue the woman, but being unable to reach the man in time, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers were called about 4 p.m. from a woman who said she could see two people were in trouble in the water near the 3700 block of Bay View Road, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

The man and 51-year-old woman were test driving the jet ski and it turned sharply, sending the woman into the water, the sheriff said. The man was trying to help the woman back onto the watercraft and he fell into the water as well. The jet ski started to drift away and they swam after it. The woman realized they could not catch it and swam toward the shore. She saw the man go under the water.

The caller said they appeared to be struggling in the water and she was going to bring them lifejackets. She put on a lifejacket, jumped into the lake and got a jacket on the female who was with the dog.

Search and rescue members used a sonar to locate the man's body, which was retrieved by rescue team divers. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Montana Crime Lab for an autopsy, Dutton said.

Dutton said the man and woman were fully clothed and the water weight may have hampered them. He said the man did not know how to swim, but the woman did.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of kin.

Dutton offered praise for the woman who swam out with lifejackets to help, saying she was a hero.

“The lady didn’t get overwhelmed with emotion,” he said. “She put on a lifejacket first and the swam out. She probably saved the woman and the little dog.”

Dutton said the family expressed gratitude to the first responders.

“Our condolences go out to the family,” he said.