A 61-year-old man died after crashing the motorcycle he was operating into a stone wall surrounding a Helena home.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton confirmed John Scott Burt of Helena crashed into the wall, that was about 4 feet tall, just before 9 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Ming Place.

According to the calls for service report, 14 units responded, including the coroner.

Roads around Helena were wet Monday night due to rain showers during the day and evening.

Dutton said the cause of death is multiple blunt-force injuries, the manner is accidental and alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.