Helena man dies in crash near East Helena

A 53-year-old Helena man died Sunday evening in a crash between Helena and East Helena.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12 near its intersection with Winslow Avenue just before the East Helena viaduct when it lost control on icy roads, striking the guardrail and coming to rest on the shoulder. The driver of the truck called family and law enforcement for help, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Family arrived on scene and attempted to assist the motorist. While people were standing outside the truck, a Jeep lost control on the icy roads, striking the guardrail, the truck and one of the pedestrians at about 8 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the crash report said.

The crash report did not indicate if anyone else was injured in the incident.

Speed was considered a factor in the crash along with road conditions. The crash report did not say if any citations were issued.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 23 Angry 5