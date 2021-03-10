Helena man cited in neighborhood flap over Trump/Biden flags

His home is just a few feet from Mielke’s, who moved into the rental in August. Morley said he was talking with Challans on March 1 when the doorbell camera caught Mielke on video. But Morley said he did not speak.

He said Mielke, who he said he has never met, has a right to post whatever he wants, although he doesn’t agree with him. He said his political beliefs have become more intense over the past few years.

“When I grew up, Democrats and Republicans were different,” he said. “Now you’re either on the right side or, I call it the wrong side, and I never used to think that way. It’s a shame and I don’t like it.”

He said he has flown other flags at his home at the corner of Lyndale Avenue and Roberts Street and will soon have a flag that says “Trump is still my president" and uses a vulgarity directed at Biden.

Morley said his family has owned the house since 1930 and he attended Helena High School up the street.

“This is my neighborhood,” he said. “If you move in you will have to look at my stuff, if you like it or not.”

He said he would never take the flag down, if authorities asked.