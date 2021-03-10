Helena man cited in neighborhood flap over Trump/Biden flags

A Helena man is scheduled to appear in Helena Municipal Court on March 15, after being cited by police for disorderly conduct for allegedly using offensive language in a neighborhood dispute over some dueling political flags.
Michael Challans, 43, was cited Tuesday by Helena police. Authorities said they were forwarded a complaint on March 4 that Challans had used “loud, profane and offensive language" in the 1400 block of Lyndale Avenue on March 1.
According to the citation, he called his neighbor a “queer” and used a vulgar slur.
Challans was cited Tuesday for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and referred to Municipal Court.
A video of the incident that was taken by a doorbell security camera and posted on Facebook shows 36-year-old Tim Mielke, who is gay, entering his home. A man across the street can be heard calling out to him to remove his anti-Donald Trump flag from his house, telling Mielke he has moved into the wrong neighborhood, which he said is pro-Trump.
“It’s retarded,” Challans said when reached by phone Wednesday and asked about the citation. “I don’t see how I could get a ticket. I wasn’t even yelling, but was talking loud enough for him to hear me. How could anyone possibly get a ticket for using words?”
Some of the flags in question are flown by Mielke and another resident who live across the street from Challans in the 1400 block of Lyndale Avenue. Challans said there are seven Trump flags along the block, which “is a Trump neighborhood,” and that Mielke has hoisted an anti-Trump (pro-Joe Biden) flag “just to stir up problems.”
“He is going to fly that flag and he expects no one will say anything to him?” Challans said. “I was in my own yard, and behind my fence. How could anyone get in any trouble for that?”
“He’s just antagonizing people to say something to him and then he calls a cop,” Challans said. “He causes problems.”
Mielke had been flying an anti-Donald Trump flag that said “Trump Lost: LOL,” while his immediate neighbor, Kevin Morley, 49, has a pro-Trump flag and anti-Biden flag.
Mielke has the doorbell camera that recorded the March 1 encounter. Two figures can be seen in the background as Mielke approaches his front door. Someone asks when he is going to take his flag down, saying he should move to a Biden neighborhood and that what Mielke was saying is what all "fags say."
Mielke tells the man to enjoy his evening and enters his home.
Challans, who declined to be photographed for this story, said Wednesday he did not know if Mielke was gay.
“I didn’t harm him or anything,” he said. “I have no problems with gay people.”
Challans said he is not racist either.
Morley said he put up a pro-Trump flag about a year ago and an anti-Biden flag more recently. Both flags contain vulgarities.
His home is just a few feet from Mielke’s, who moved into the rental in August. Morley said he was talking with Challans on March 1 when the doorbell camera caught Mielke on video. But Morley said he did not speak.
He said Mielke, who he said he has never met, has a right to post whatever he wants, although he doesn’t agree with him. He said his political beliefs have become more intense over the past few years.
“When I grew up, Democrats and Republicans were different,” he said. “Now you’re either on the right side or, I call it the wrong side, and I never used to think that way. It’s a shame and I don’t like it.”
He said he has flown other flags at his home at the corner of Lyndale Avenue and Roberts Street and will soon have a flag that says “Trump is still my president" and uses a vulgarity directed at Biden.
Morley said his family has owned the house since 1930 and he attended Helena High School up the street.
“This is my neighborhood,” he said. “If you move in you will have to look at my stuff, if you like it or not.”
He said he would never take the flag down, if authorities asked.
“It’s my house, it’s my property,” he said. “They ain’t censoring me.”
“It’s going to go up and it’s going to stay up,” he said. “It’s mine.”
Mielke said when Trump lost the election he thought people would take the flags and signs down. When that did not happen, he said he felt the need to counter. That’s when he put up his anti-Trump flag.
“I just was sick of the entire neighborhood looking like it was for Trump,” he said. “I wanted to let people know other views existed.”
He said he has received a few anonymous letters in the mail from people who said they appreciate his efforts, and some folks have knocked on the door and offered words of encouragement.
But he said other people with Trump flags have tried to run him off the road. He said he was not concerned about the confrontations escalating.
“Even if they do shoot at me they don’t know how to aim,” Mielke said.
He said a friend who is an attorney contacted authorities after the alleged incident with Challans.
Police Chief Steve Hagen said the investigation was closed once Challans was cited.
Kevin Hamm of Big Sky Pride, which celebrates the lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender and queer community, said the language in the video is disturbing.
He said it served as a reminder that even though Trump is out of office, the gay community is in a precarious place.
“We are dealing with a coordinated attack as to who we are as people,” he said. “It’s tough to live in a world like that.”
Hamm said Montana’s hate crime statutes do not include sexual gender or identity as being protected.
Mielke said he was hopeful the ordeal is behind him.
“Hopefully it just settles down and I am protected,” he said.
