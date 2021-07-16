Helena man cited in Grizzly Gulch fire

A 31-year-old Helena man has been cited for negligent arson in connection with the Grizzly Gulch fire that burned several acres just outside of town, authorities said Friday.

Justin Nathaniel Norine was cited with the misdemeanor and could face a $500 fine, six months in jail or both, Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s Capt. Shane Hildenstab said.

He said Norine must appear in justice court before July 30. He was cited and released Thursday.

Efforts to reach Norine on Friday were unsuccessful.

Hildenstab said Norine is believed to have flicked a cigarette butt into some dry brush early Thursday on Grizzly Gulch. Hildenstab said Norine did not intend to start a fire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hildenstab said he could have been charged with a felony had he had caused someone bodily harm. If that were the case, the offender could have been fined as much as $50,000 or be imprisoned for as much as 10 years, or both.

The fire, comprised of four to five fires that burned together into one larger fire and estimated to be around five acres, was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Grizzly Gulch. Hildenstab said there were no evacuations ordered.

As of Thursday it was 35% contained.