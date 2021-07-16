 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man cited in Grizzly Gulch fire
2 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Helena man cited in Grizzly Gulch fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Grizzly Gulch Fire

Fire crews were quickly on the scene of a wildfire reported on Grizzly Gulch Thursday morning.

 Gary Marshall/BMGphotos.com

A 31-year-old Helena man has been cited for negligent arson in connection with the Grizzly Gulch fire that burned several acres just outside of town, authorities said Friday.

Justin Nathaniel Norine was cited with the misdemeanor and could face a $500 fine, six months in jail or both, Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s Capt. Shane Hildenstab said.

He said Norine must appear in justice court before July 30. He was cited and released Thursday.

Efforts to reach Norine on Friday were unsuccessful.

Hildenstab said Norine is believed to have flicked a cigarette butt into some dry brush early Thursday on Grizzly Gulch. Hildenstab said Norine did not intend to start a fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hildenstab said he could have been charged with a felony had he had caused someone bodily harm. If that were the case, the offender could have been fined as much as $50,000 or be imprisoned for as much as 10 years, or both.

The fire, comprised of four to five fires that burned together into one larger fire and estimated to be around five acres, was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Grizzly Gulch. Hildenstab said there were no evacuations ordered.

As of Thursday it was 35% contained.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation was the lead agency and was working with the Lewis and Clark County and the Jefferson County volunteer fire departments and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

2 comments
0
0
0
0
10

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Daines meets with law enforcement and city leaders in Billings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News