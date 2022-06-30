Helena man cited in connection with Monday wildfire

A 39-year-old Helena man was cited in connection with a wildfire that burned approximately 3 acres Monday evening northwest of Helena.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Ryan P. Barrow was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor count of burning debris without a permit after allegedly starting a fire in a burn barrel and causing the blaze along Three Mile Road near Birdseye Road.

Barrow has until July 9 to appear in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court, Dutton said.

Dutton said two homes along Murray Drive were evacuated during the fire, but residents were allowed to return within a couple of hours.

No structures were lost in the fire.

The sheriff's office, the Birdseye Rural Fire Department, multiple volunteer fire departments from the Helena Valley, and a helicopter from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded to the blaze.

