Helena man charged with theft of vehicle

A 37-year-old Helena man was charged with theft after he was stopped in a vehicle in East Helena that was not registered to him, authorities said.

East Helena police said they approached David Frederick Samoray in the vehicle about 3:15 p.m. on April 15. The vehicle was not registered to him, but was registered to a person in the Transition Center in Great Falls. The registered owner said no one should be driving the vehicle and he wanted to report it as stolen.

The registered owner gave consent to search the vehicle. Samoray said everything in the vehicle belonged to him.

He was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

