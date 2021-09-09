 Skip to main content
Helena man charged with theft, endangerment following police chase
A 42-year-old Helena man has been charged with multiple felonies following a chase with police that stretched from the Wolf Creek area and ended in a Helena parking lot.

Winchester Wiseman is charged felony theft and felony criminal endangerment.

On Sept. 6, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of stolen vehicle. The victim said she left her vehicle parked for about 40 minutes and returned to find it gone. The vehicle was valued at nearly $9,450.

A deputy saw the stolen vehicle driving southbound on I-15 near mile marker 222. The deputy turned around and began pursuing the vehicle. At this time the defendant is alleged to have led police on a chase that reached over 95 mph.

The chase would continue to Helena, where spike strips were deployed off the Custer Avenue exit of I-15. They successfully deflated all of the vehicle's tires. The defendant pulled into the parking lot of Target where he came to a stop. Deputies began giving commands for the driver to exit the vehicle, which he did. He refused to follow commands once out of the vehicle and authorities used a stun gun as a result.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Winchester Wiseman

Winchester Wiseman
