Helena man charged with raping child
Helena man charged with raping child

Delain Valenzuela Davis

Delain Valenzuela Davis

A convicted sex offender from Helena is back in jail on suspicion of raping a child younger than 13.

Delain Valenzuela Davis, 27, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. 

On Dec. 25, law enforcement responded to a call from a woman who alleged that David had inappropriately touched her preteen daughter.

The complainant told deputies that Davis had gone to the bathroom, which is beyond the girl's bedroom, but he had been gone for too long. The girl told deputies Davis entered her room and touched her private parts while she was sleeping. 

Davis was arrested on a probation violation and taken to the law enforcement center. The following day, the victim was interviewed again and told deputies that she was "uncomfortable and scared" during the incident.

In 2013, Davis was charged and later found guilty of attempted sexual assault against a 7-year-old girl. He was out on probation when the most recent charge was filed. 

In 2015, a deputy Yellowstone County attorney said sex abuse allegations involving at least three children were made against Davis in Idaho.

Davis is classified as a Level 1 sex offender, which means an assessment found a low risk of a repeat sexual offense. 

