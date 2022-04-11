Helena man charged with possession of dangerous drugs

A 62-year-old Helena man is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, following his arrest after a police call regarding a dispute between the man, his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, officials said Monday.

A Helena police officer said he received a call April 10 about a man threatening someone with a knife in the 500 block of Logan Street. The officer was told the man had fled in a Saturn SUV and the caller pointed out the vehicle to the officer as it was driving away.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the man got out of the car without prompting and approached the officer. The man, identified as Jeffrey Duane Purdy, confirmed he was involved, retrieved his knife from his pants and put the knife down, police said.

He told police he was threatened by the new boyfriend and acted in self-defense. Purdy had an order of protection filed against him by his former girlfriend, police said.

He was arrested for violating the order of protection and the assault investigation continued. He was taken to the jail, where staff found a stolen credit card in his wallet and drug contraband in his clothes, police said.

They also found a small plastic bag filled with methamphetamine, a clear glass pipe with burnt residue and bags and containers.

He also faces misdemeanor charges for criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of order of protection.

Police called probation authorities who requested a parole hold be placed on the defendant. He has served time in prison for various drug offenses.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

