Helena man charged with kidnapping

A 37-year-old Helena man has been charged with kidnapping.

Nicholas Dore Schwenden is charged with felony kidnapping and felony strangulation of a partner or family member. He saw Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich last week and was released of his own recognizance.

On March 8, law enforcement contacted a woman regarding an assault which had allegedly taken place earlier that morning. She came to the Law and Justice Center and told police that she had a few drinks at a local bar with the defendant. She said the defendant became highly intoxicated and she drove the defendant and herself to his home. Everything was fine for about an hour and then the defendant reportedly became upset with her and started an argument over one of her friends, the woman said.

The woman said she wanted to leave but the defendant would not allow her to do so. He reportedly came up behind her and put her in a choke hold as she walked toward the door. She said she was unable to breathe from 20 to 30 seconds and if the defendant didn't let go, she would have died.

She said she tried to leave about five more times and each time the defendant would physically stop her and tell her she was not leaving. She said the defendant grabbed her by the throat another time when she was trying to leave. She said the other times she tried to leave, the defendant would either push her down or pull her back by her hair.

She quit trying to leave believing she would be unable to do so until the defendant fell asleep.

Later, the defendant would allegedly become upset again and accuse her of taking his keys. She said he began hitting her on the left side of her face three to four times. Shortly after, a friend came to the house and she was able to leave.

Court documents state the victim had visible injuries on her left cheek and below her eye. Police documented bruising and slight swelling. The victim also had marks on her neck consistent with strangulation.

The defendant confirmed he had been drinking throughout the night. He said the woman was getting upset with him because "she saw something on his phone." He claimed she fell over outside the house when she was trying to leave. He claimed he was trying to help the woman up by lifting her with his arm around her neck.

He denied choking the victim and said he only prevented her from leaving for her own welfare, but was not physically restraining her.

According to the defendant, the woman was hitting and kicking him throughout the night. Police said there were no visible injuries on the defendant. He claimed he accidentally hit the woman in the face with a can, while she was trying to grab him by the throat. Court documents state the officer observed a superficial laceration in the defendant's right hand.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

