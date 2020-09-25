Helena man charged with having nude photos of a minor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old Helena man is facing a felony charge after law enforcement allegedly discovered nude photos of a 16-year-old on his phone.

Kegan Joseph Shearer is charged with felony sexual abuse of children.

Court documents state that on Sept. 21, school resource officer Brandon Wootan was advised of a runaway juvenile. The female would later be located at the local skate park by another officer. The juvenile told the officer she had been with the defendant that morning and the previous evening.

This contact was in violation of the defendant's probation.

The following day, the officer located the defendant at the same skate park. He was in the presence of juvenile females, according to court documents. Upon contacting the defendant's probation officer, a search was authorized. A total of three cellular phones were seized.

A further search of the defendant's cellphone, found in his pocket, revealed multiple images of nude females. One of the females, shown engaging in sexual acts, was identifiable based on previous investigation. The date stamp on the photo was a date when the female was 16 years old.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.