Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 39-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fourth DUI.

Timothy Ryan Zimmerman is charged with felony DUI (fourth offense) and misdemeanor failure to carry proof of insurance (second offense).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 5, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 54 mph in a 35 mph zone. Court documents state that the driver, Zimmerman, had heavily slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. Reportedly, Zimmerman had trouble standing and was unable to maintain his balance.

The defendant reportedly told the trooper that he had two drinks at a bar prior to the stop. Upon being asked to conduct a standardized field sobriety test, the defendant reportedly kept asking for demonstrations and struggled to follow them. Court documents state that Zimmerman "did not grasp the concept of investigative detention and attempted to walk away from during questioning on two occasions."

The trooper reported that the defendant showed several signs of impairment. He refused to provide a breath or blood sample. However, following the arrest of the defendant Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley granted a search warrant for blood, which was drawn four hours after the initial stop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.