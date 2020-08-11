Helena man charged with four counts of rape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old Helena man is facing felony charges after allegedly raping a girl less than 15-years-old.

Matthew Joseph Tomich is charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

On Aug. 5, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of multiple sexual encounters between the victim and Tomich. The victim could not legally consent due to being under the age of 16.

Court documents state that the victim told deputies she had met the defendant approximately four weeks prior. The defendant allegedly took the victim into the mountains where he was shooting a firearm. She reportedly told deputies that she was fearful of the firearm and was afraid of what would happen if she had said no.

The victim would go on to describe a sexual encounter with the defendant. Tomich allegedly attempted to engage in sexual activity with the victim after she told him not to.

A separate detailed encounter occurred when the defendant took the victim to his home where he again allegedly attempted to have sex with the victim. The victim reportedly left the home abruptly.